Demi Moore's straight-leg jeans, grey blazer and ankle boots combination is worth copying this spring

As we turn into April, we begin to reassess our wardrobe favourites and shed our heavy outerwear. Sharp blazers are a practical swap for winter layers, which is why the classic jeans and a blazer combination is the perfect formula for the transitional period ahead.

If you're looking for a fresh take on the classic duo, Demi's recent look is worth noting. Her top half is colour blocked with an elegant grey knitted t-shirt and a matching blazer, and on the bottom she opts for dark-wash straight-leg jeans.

There's something undeniably elevated about this outfit, and it feels especially refined with the addition of black heeled ankle boots. Although it can be tempting to opt for leather loafers or your favourite flats alongside this jeans and jacket combo, heeled boots instantly make it feel luxurious.

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A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) A photo posted by on

Demi's exact ankle boots are the Vittoria bootie, a new release from Gucci's spring collection. They feature a sleek, elongated, pointed toe with a silver Horsebit, making them a polished accessory to sharpen up denim.

This season, soft grey tones have been an unexpected favourite in the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026, and we love seeing this colourway worn alongside denim blue tones.

Shop Demi's Look

What makes this formula so effective is that a blazer can instantly add structure to even the most casual denim, creating an effortlessly chic contrast. For April's unpredictable temperatures, this layered look feels both stylish and genuinely practical, perfect for days when you're searching "what should I wear today?".

When recreating this outfit, consider playing with proportions. For example, relaxed, oversized blazers look best with slimmer straight leg jeans or even the best skinny jeans, while more tailored blazers work with looser denim styles.