Demi Moore's straight-leg jeans, grey blazer and ankle boots combination is worth copying this spring
Want to elevate your favourite denim? This simple formula offers the perfect smart-casual outfit for the transitional months
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As we turn into April, we begin to reassess our wardrobe favourites and shed our heavy outerwear. Sharp blazers are a practical swap for winter layers, which is why the classic jeans and a blazer combination is the perfect formula for the transitional period ahead.
If you're looking for a fresh take on the classic duo, Demi's recent look is worth noting. Her top half is colour blocked with an elegant grey knitted t-shirt and a matching blazer, and on the bottom she opts for dark-wash straight-leg jeans.
There's something undeniably elevated about this outfit, and it feels especially refined with the addition of black heeled ankle boots. Although it can be tempting to opt for leather loafers or your favourite flats alongside this jeans and jacket combo, heeled boots instantly make it feel luxurious.Article continues below
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Demi's exact ankle boots are the Vittoria bootie, a new release from Gucci's spring collection. They feature a sleek, elongated, pointed toe with a silver Horsebit, making them a polished accessory to sharpen up denim.
This season, soft grey tones have been an unexpected favourite in the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026, and we love seeing this colourway worn alongside denim blue tones.
Shop Demi's Look
High-street favourite Mango is the place to browse if you're on the hunt for the best trouser suits. This beautifully made blazer features a linen mix fabric with a soft grey and black check.
Lightweight knits underpin every good spring capsule wardrobe, and this grey sweater is the ultimate find. The perfect layering piece, you can wear this alongside denim, tailoring or even over dresses.
Perfect for building smart-casual outfits, this double-breasted blazer has an easy fit with a flattering cinched-in waist. The soft grey makes it a versatile choice too.
Hush is the British clothing brand to know for well-made wardrobe staples. These cotton turn-up jeans will be a cool addition to your current denim rotation.
What makes this formula so effective is that a blazer can instantly add structure to even the most casual denim, creating an effortlessly chic contrast. For April's unpredictable temperatures, this layered look feels both stylish and genuinely practical, perfect for days when you're searching "what should I wear today?".
When recreating this outfit, consider playing with proportions. For example, relaxed, oversized blazers look best with slimmer straight leg jeans or even the best skinny jeans, while more tailored blazers work with looser denim styles.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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