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Demi Moore's straight-leg jeans, grey blazer and ankle boots combination is worth copying this spring

Want to elevate your favourite denim? This simple formula offers the perfect smart-casual outfit for the transitional months

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As we turn into April, we begin to reassess our wardrobe favourites and shed our heavy outerwear. Sharp blazers are a practical swap for winter layers, which is why the classic jeans and a blazer combination is the perfect formula for the transitional period ahead.

If you're looking for a fresh take on the classic duo, Demi's recent look is worth noting. Her top half is colour blocked with an elegant grey knitted t-shirt and a matching blazer, and on the bottom she opts for dark-wash straight-leg jeans.

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Demi's exact ankle boots are the Vittoria bootie, a new release from Gucci's spring collection. They feature a sleek, elongated, pointed toe with a silver Horsebit, making them a polished accessory to sharpen up denim.

This season, soft grey tones have been an unexpected favourite in the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026, and we love seeing this colourway worn alongside denim blue tones.

Shop Demi's Look

What makes this formula so effective is that a blazer can instantly add structure to even the most casual denim, creating an effortlessly chic contrast. For April's unpredictable temperatures, this layered look feels both stylish and genuinely practical, perfect for days when you're searching "what should I wear today?".

When recreating this outfit, consider playing with proportions. For example, relaxed, oversized blazers look best with slimmer straight leg jeans or even the best skinny jeans, while more tailored blazers work with looser denim styles.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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