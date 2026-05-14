Martha Stewart elevates her straight-leg jeans and sharp blazer with espadrille wedges for a summery finishing touch

Very few combinations can triumph jeans and a blazer, especially when the dress code is smart-casual. If you've ever wondered how to update this styling duo for warmer weather, Martha Stewart's elevated, summer-coded footwear choice holds the answer.

Spotted attending the Dutton Ranch screening in New York, Martha wears a sharp dark grey blazer with a crossover design from the American clothing brand TWP, alongside some mid-wash skinny jeans.

Instead of choosing a pair of heeled court shoes, Martha styled her jeans and blazer with a pair of luxurious Elda Hermes wedge espadrilles, in a cool navy tone, complementing her denim jeans and adding a summer-ready spin to the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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As we turn into the warmer months, clever swaps like this are key to keeping your wardrobe fresh and seasonal too. Plus, heeled espadrilles are one of the most versatile pairs of summer shoes, working for both daytime outings and dressier special occasions too.

If you're headed to summer nuptials, you could even finish off your best wedding guest dresses with this shoe style. Although Martha's pair are open-toe, there are plenty of styles of espadrilles, including those with rounded, covered toes, making them ideal if it's a bright but slightly breezier day.

A polished shoe choice, if you're still wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, then a pair of wedge espadrilles is an excellent choice. The wedge feels more stable than, say, a slim or stiletto heel, and they definitely lean into the summery vibe of the occasion.