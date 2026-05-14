Martha Stewart elevates her straight-leg jeans and sharp blazer with espadrille wedges for a summery finishing touch
A warm-weather shoe update is the chicest way to update this well-loved styling duo
Very few combinations can triumph jeans and a blazer, especially when the dress code is smart-casual. If you've ever wondered how to update this styling duo for warmer weather, Martha Stewart's elevated, summer-coded footwear choice holds the answer.
Spotted attending the Dutton Ranch screening in New York, Martha wears a sharp dark grey blazer with a crossover design from the American clothing brand TWP, alongside some mid-wash skinny jeans.
Instead of choosing a pair of heeled court shoes, Martha styled her jeans and blazer with a pair of luxurious Elda Hermes wedge espadrilles, in a cool navy tone, complementing her denim jeans and adding a summer-ready spin to the look.
Shop Martha's Look
Elevate your tailoring collection with this sharp high-neck blazer. Layer over simple t-shirts, floaty summer dresses or pair with the matching suit trousers. The styling options are vast.
Mango is home to some of the best skinny jeans, and this mid-rise pair are worth adding to your basket if you are in the market for new denim. They are made from a soft cotton blend, and they come in UK sizes 4-26.
As we turn into the warmer months, clever swaps like this are key to keeping your wardrobe fresh and seasonal too. Plus, heeled espadrilles are one of the most versatile pairs of summer shoes, working for both daytime outings and dressier special occasions too.
If you're headed to summer nuptials, you could even finish off your best wedding guest dresses with this shoe style. Although Martha's pair are open-toe, there are plenty of styles of espadrilles, including those with rounded, covered toes, making them ideal if it's a bright but slightly breezier day.
A polished shoe choice, if you're still wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, then a pair of wedge espadrilles is an excellent choice. The wedge feels more stable than, say, a slim or stiletto heel, and they definitely lean into the summery vibe of the occasion.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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