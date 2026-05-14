Kate Middleton strides into summer styling with comfy flats, pleated skirt and plain white tee in Italy

The Princess of Wales has been making the most of the opportunity to dress more summery whilst she's in Italy and seeing her pleated skirt and flats has made me long for sunnier days at home too. She's in Reggio Emilia to learn more about the city's approach to early years development and after dazzling in an azure blue suit on Day 1, she wore something more relaxed on Day 2.

Instead of heels, Kate stepped out in her Camilla Elphick Alicia shoes which she's worn to watch polo before. They have a faux pearl button on the slingback strap, a pointed toe and a two-tone black and beige design. Flats like these are a smarter alternative to white trainers or sandals when you want to be comfortable but not overly formal.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

M&S White Pure Cotton T-Shirt £5.50 at M&S You can't really go wrong with a timeless white T-shirt and this one is affordable and has a crew neckline and short sleeves. It's made from pure cotton and if you're in need of a few summer basics, you can also get this in a multi-pack set. Exact Match Jenni Kayne Pleated Midi Skirt £325 at Selfridges The Princess of Wales's skirt is a luxurious investment piece that's also incredibly timeless. It comes in both the ivory she owns and in black, and has gorgeous pleats for shaping. The high-rise waist is elasticated and has a contrasting band. Aldo Clementinne Toe Cap Shoes £47.20 (was £59) at Aldo Slingbacks are one of the royals' staple styles for summer and these flat ones are a versatile beige tone with a black toe cap. You can also get them in black and they slip-on and have the elasticated strap to keep your feet secure. M&S Striped Single-Breasted Blazer £39.99 at H&M This single-breasted blazer has peak lapels, jetted front pockets and long sleeves that end in buttoned cuffs. The back vent is great for ease of movement and shoulder pads provide some added structure. Throw on with everything from a summer skirt or dress to shorts and a tee. M&S Cotton Pleated Midi A-Line Skirt £36 at M&S Crafted from pure cotton and fully lined, this A-line skirt can be paired with so many different top styles. It falls to an elegant midi length, with neat pintuck pleating running down from the waistband. There's a concealed zip and button fastening too. Micifa Square Toe Slingback Heels £20.32 at Amazon These slingbacks are very affordable and you can get them in multiple two-tone colourways though the light beige and black version is the most similar to Kate's shoes. They have a sturdy block heel, a cushioned insole and an elasticated strap.

Since luxury brand Chanel is famously associated with toe-cap footwear, shoes like this naturally feel quite chic and fashion-forward too. Elegant flats are one of those items that can be so useful, whether they're worn with summer wedding guest dresses or used to elevate jeans and a vest top.

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Slingbacks also have that practical strap to keep you secure in your shoes, whilst court heels are slip-on and wedges can require tightly tying up ribbons. The Princess has several different pairs of slingbacks she's worn over the years and she styled these ones with a Jenni Kayne white pleated skirt and a plain white T-shirt.

Going so neutral with her outfit base made Kate's shoes stand out even more and a pleated midi is simple yet timeless. You could re-wear something like this over and over with different colours and silhouettes depending on the occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Pettitt via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The pleating added flowiness and a voluminous skirt like this looks particularly stunning with a more fitted top to balance out proportions. The future Queen's tee was streamlined and she accentuated her waist with a Blazé Milano brown belt.

Her blazer was also by this brand and whilst Kate makes a point of wearing a lot of British clothing brands when she's in the UK, Blazé Milano was founded in Italy. Kate last wore this piece in July 2025 with a shirt and brown trousers when she visited Colchester Hospital and it's made from breathable linen and has a subtle beige and white striped pattern.

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The stripes echoed the pleats on the skirt and together they had a very leg-elongating effect. Light neutrals brighten up a summer outfit like this and the Princess of Wales could fully immerse herself in the day's engagements without over-heating in the Italian sunshine or being restricted by heels or structured tailoring.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

She joined the morning assembly at Scuola Salvador Allende and heard the children share what they wanted to build and discover as part of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Kate got to spend time with them in the garden spaces and later visited REMIDA, a centre where the materials local businesses discard are transformed. These everyday objects can become tools for collaborative learning, expression and problem-solving.

This was her first overseas trip since 2023 and early years development is incredibly close to her heart. Before the visit, an aide described it as a "huge moment" for her.

"Although there will be many highlights of 2026, I think this being her first official international visit, post her recovery, I think this is a really significant moment for her," they claimed.