Susanna Reid proves playful polka dots can also be smart, pairing her £20 M&S top with a leather midi skirt
Her 'simple but striking' top is an affordable way to refresh your wardrobe
You don't need me to tell you that polka dots are everywhere at the moment. The Princess of Wales wore them to a Buckingham Palace garden party last week, and so did several of the guests!
I typically tend to associate spots with either big events like the races or the polo (thank you Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman), but Susanna Reid demonstrated that this playful print works perfectly for the office, too.
She hosted Wednesday's Good Morning Britain wearing the M&S Mesh Polka Dot Fitted Top, which costs just £20, and is already flying off the virtual shelves. The brown and white colour palette is much softer than black and white, and when paired with a black leather midi skirt and taupe court heels, Susanna looked nothing short of sensational.
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Exact match
I love how this top is styled on the M&S website with white jeans, but it will work with your favourite blue denim and smart tailoring, too. The mesh fabric makes it lightweight for warmer summer days, and the puffed sleeves are perfectly on trend. The fitted shape and round neckline are super flattering, and the fabric has a stretch to it that means it will be comfortable from day to evening. Use the M&S "what's my size?" feature to find your perfect fit.
Shop the look
Susanna's exact skirt has now sold out, but this pleated midi will do the trick. The faux leather looks far more expensive than just under £50, and although it's perfect to wear now with sandals or your best white trainers, it will really come into its own during, autumn teamed with knee-high boots.
Susanna's neutral court heels are a favourite of hers, and it's easy to see why. These nude shoes will work with everything from a power trouser suit to the best summer wedding guest dresses.
If you're particularly drawn to the button-down design of Susanna's skirt, this Mint Velvet option is so chic. Like M&S, it's one of our favourite British clothing brands here at woman&home.
Susanna's top is a new arrival on the M&S site, but it's already getting positive reviews from customers. One wrote: "Really simple but striking top - haven't washed it yet but am sure it will be fine. I'd say size wise it comes up a bit small. I really like the lining is fully secured rather than it being a vest style. Just need some warm weather."
Another added: "Perfect top. Looks and fits exactly like the photo. Can be worn in or out. Washes well."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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