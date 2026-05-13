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Susanna Reid proves playful polka dots can also be smart, pairing her £20 M&S top with a leather midi skirt

Her 'simple but striking' top is an affordable way to refresh your wardrobe

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain Nov 17 2025
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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You don't need me to tell you that polka dots are everywhere at the moment. The Princess of Wales wore them to a Buckingham Palace garden party last week, and so did several of the guests!

I typically tend to associate spots with either big events like the races or the polo (thank you Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman), but Susanna Reid demonstrated that this playful print works perfectly for the office, too.

She hosted Wednesday's Good Morning Britain wearing the M&S Mesh Polka Dot Fitted Top, which costs just £20, and is already flying off the virtual shelves. The brown and white colour palette is much softer than black and white, and when paired with a black leather midi skirt and taupe court heels, Susanna looked nothing short of sensational.

Shop the look

Susanna's top is a new arrival on the M&S site, but it's already getting positive reviews from customers. One wrote: "Really simple but striking top - haven't washed it yet but am sure it will be fine. I'd say size wise it comes up a bit small. I really like the lining is fully secured rather than it being a vest style. Just need some warm weather."

Another added: "Perfect top. Looks and fits exactly like the photo. Can be worn in or out. Washes well."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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