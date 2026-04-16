Helen Skelton cements pink and orange as the surprisingly wearable colour combination we'll be trying this spring

As we transition into our spring wardrobes, it’s not just lightweight layers but also bolder colours that we’re relying on to reflect the sunnier weather. Sure, neutrals are still set to be a mainstay in our day-to-day wear, but bright tones and sorbet shades are now where our focus is turning – and if you’re not sure how to wear them, just look at Helen Skelton in pink and orange.

Undertaking her presenting duties for BBC Morning live on the 13th of April Helen shared a behind the scenes snap wearing a pair of pink tailored trousers from Reiss, which are sadly sold-out. She styled the flattering, flared-leg silhouette with a finely knitted t-shirt in a bold, coral-tinged orange shade and colour blocked her look by tucking the simple top into the high-sitting waistband of her trousers.

Playing into the palette, rather than overwhelming it by adding any more contrasting tones, she slipped into a pair of pink pumps to finish off the outfit, and their slightly darker shade of pink and suede-look complemented her trousers and created a tonal feel.

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A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Colourful Style

Nobody's Child Pink High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers £80.10 (was £89) at Nobody's Child Like Helen's trousers, this pink pair from Nobody's Child boast a flattering high waist and wide leg shape that, after nipping in at the knee, gently flare out, balancing shoulders and fuller busts. Added pleats give structure and the colour is simply stunning. Boden Emilia Cotton Crew T-shirt £59 at Boden This soft cotton t-shirt elevates the classic, casual staple with a finely-woven, knit texture. A high-sitting crew neckline creates a polished and unfussy look, with its fitted shape making it ideal for wearing alongside wide leg trousers or jeans. Dorothy Perkins Dove Kitten Heel Court Shoes £28.80 (was £32) at Debenhams These pink kitten heels have a similar silhouette to Helen's pair, with their pointed toe creating a polished feel. They're crafted from faux-suede so are perfect for adding texture and subtle contrast to pink, tonal outfits. H&M Flared Twill Trousers £37.99 at H&M These classic flared trousers are spring-ready thanks to their blush pink hue and breathable fabric. Made from a cotton and linen blend, they're lightweight and can add a tailored feel to any spring/summer look effortlessly, from AM to PM. Next Short Sleeve Crew Neck Top With Linen £26 at Next The knitted, breathable linen blend fabric of this crew neck t-shirt elevates it into a spring/summer staple that can be easily dressed up or down. Style with bold-toned trousers like Helen did, or with jeans, it's sure to see tons of wear. Dune London Leather Slip On Court Shoes £89 at M&S While Helen opted for a pair of stiletto-heeled court pumps to finish off her outfit, choosing a low-heel alternative can be just as chic. Take these Dune London heels for example, with their playfully romantic pink faux-suede.

Blush pinks dominated the spring/summer runways and have rightfully become one of the biggest spring/summer colour trends for 2026. It might come as a surprise, but pink is a super versatile shade for the season, with the colour pairing effortlessly with sorbet hues like soft blues, greens, lilacs and yellows, while also working alongside brighter hues and neutral tones, including denim washes, for a more muted style.

But Helen styles the colour during BBC Morning Live expertly for a bolder, more eye-catching look. The combination of orange and pink makes for a super vibrant and striking style but it still feels cohesive and directional. That’s because Helen has paid attention to balance by choosing one dominant colour, with her pink heels and trousers, and used the second tone of orange as an accent by bringing it through only with her top. This is a great tip to use when trying out any fashion colour combinations, too, whether that’s trending pairings of lilac and red or jewel-toned cerulean and yellows.

Further refining her style is her lack of accessories. So as not to overpower the bold colours, she kept her jewellery to a minimum and this felt incredibly intentional while also increasing the versatility of her look. You can bet that the next time we’re left wondering ‘what should I wear today?’ this is an outfit we’ll be recreating.

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