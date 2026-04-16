Helen Skelton cements pink and orange as the surprisingly wearable colour combination we'll be trying this spring

The bold tones create a summery, feel-good style

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Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on BBC Morning Live on 13th of April
(Image credit: BBC)
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As we transition into our spring wardrobes, it’s not just lightweight layers but also bolder colours that we’re relying on to reflect the sunnier weather. Sure, neutrals are still set to be a mainstay in our day-to-day wear, but bright tones and sorbet shades are now where our focus is turning – and if you’re not sure how to wear them, just look at Helen Skelton in pink and orange.

Undertaking her presenting duties for BBC Morning live on the 13th of April Helen shared a behind the scenes snap wearing a pair of pink tailored trousers from Reiss, which are sadly sold-out. She styled the flattering, flared-leg silhouette with a finely knitted t-shirt in a bold, coral-tinged orange shade and colour blocked her look by tucking the simple top into the high-sitting waistband of her trousers.

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Shop Helen Skelton's Colourful Style

Blush pinks dominated the spring/summer runways and have rightfully become one of the biggest spring/summer colour trends for 2026. It might come as a surprise, but pink is a super versatile shade for the season, with the colour pairing effortlessly with sorbet hues like soft blues, greens, lilacs and yellows, while also working alongside brighter hues and neutral tones, including denim washes, for a more muted style.

But Helen styles the colour during BBC Morning Live expertly for a bolder, more eye-catching look. The combination of orange and pink makes for a super vibrant and striking style but it still feels cohesive and directional. That’s because Helen has paid attention to balance by choosing one dominant colour, with her pink heels and trousers, and used the second tone of orange as an accent by bringing it through only with her top. This is a great tip to use when trying out any fashion colour combinations, too, whether that’s trending pairings of lilac and red or jewel-toned cerulean and yellows.

Further refining her style is her lack of accessories. So as not to overpower the bold colours, she kept her jewellery to a minimum and this felt incredibly intentional while also increasing the versatility of her look. You can bet that the next time we’re left wondering ‘what should I wear today?’ this is an outfit we’ll be recreating.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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