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Anne, is that you? Amandaland star Philippa Dunne's flattering BAFTAs dress is the way to wear sequins during the day

Don't wait for an occasion - her £185 dress is selling out

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Phillipa Dunne attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards With P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards gave us so many amazing red carpet moments that you'd be forgiven for missing a few. Amandaland won Best Scripted Comedy, and although the star of the show, Lucy Punch, looked amazing in an orange Stella McCartney dress, it was Philippa Dunne - aka Anne Flynn - who really had us talking here at woman&home HQ.

She looked a world away from her character in a very glamorous green sequin embellished dress, which features puff sleeves and an all-over floral print. It's a £185 Sister Jane dress, and it's spot on if you're hunting for a summer wedding guest dress.

Philipa Dunne attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards With P&amp;amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop more green floral dresses

How to accessorise

Philipa Dunne, Laurence Rickard and Lucy Punch, winners of the Scripted Comedy award for &quot;Amandaland&quot;, pose in the winners room at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards on May 10, 2026 in London

Philipa Dunne pictured with Amandaland writer Laurence Rickard and Lucy Punch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Charlie Elmy-Britton accessorised the dress with metallic court heels, a flower ring by Latelita Jewellery and a pair of bow-shaped pearl drop earrings. Philippa wore her hair swept back, which allowed the dress to be the star of the show, and the overall result was one of our favourite red carpet looks of the night.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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