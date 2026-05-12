Anne, is that you? Amandaland star Philippa Dunne's flattering BAFTAs dress is the way to wear sequins during the day
Don't wait for an occasion - her £185 dress is selling out
Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards gave us so many amazing red carpet moments that you'd be forgiven for missing a few. Amandaland won Best Scripted Comedy, and although the star of the show, Lucy Punch, looked amazing in an orange Stella McCartney dress, it was Philippa Dunne - aka Anne Flynn - who really had us talking here at woman&home HQ.
She looked a world away from her character in a very glamorous green sequin embellished dress, which features puff sleeves and an all-over floral print. It's a £185 Sister Jane dress, and it's spot on if you're hunting for a summer wedding guest dress.
The midi length is super flattering, and whilst you'd normally associate sequins with evening events, the floral motif means it totally works for daytime, too.
Exact match
When I first saw this dress on Philippa, I definitely thought it was designer. It's very Erdem-esque, so £185 feels like an absolute steal! If you're not already familiar with Sister Jane, it's a British clothing brand that does the most amazing occasionwear, so it's well worth adding it to your shopping list. The olive green colour is simply stunning, and the all-over sequin embellishment will give you a glow.
Shop more green floral dresses
The mint green colour of this dress is really refreshing, and the pretty embellishment jazzes up a simple silhouette. The wide straps mean you should still be able to wear your best bra, which is a bonus.
How to accessorise
Stylist Charlie Elmy-Britton accessorised the dress with metallic court heels, a flower ring by Latelita Jewellery and a pair of bow-shaped pearl drop earrings. Philippa wore her hair swept back, which allowed the dress to be the star of the show, and the overall result was one of our favourite red carpet looks of the night.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.