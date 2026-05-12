Anne, is that you? Amandaland star Philippa Dunne's flattering BAFTAs dress is the way to wear sequins during the day

Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards gave us so many amazing red carpet moments that you'd be forgiven for missing a few. Amandaland won Best Scripted Comedy, and although the star of the show, Lucy Punch, looked amazing in an orange Stella McCartney dress, it was Philippa Dunne - aka Anne Flynn - who really had us talking here at woman&home HQ.

She looked a world away from her character in a very glamorous green sequin embellished dress, which features puff sleeves and an all-over floral print. It's a £185 Sister Jane dress, and it's spot on if you're hunting for a summer wedding guest dress.

The midi length is super flattering, and whilst you'd normally associate sequins with evening events, the floral motif means it totally works for daytime, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match DREAM The Garden Atelier Dream Èclat Floral Sequin Midi Dress £185 at Sister Jane When I first saw this dress on Philippa, I definitely thought it was designer. It's very Erdem-esque, so £185 feels like an absolute steal! If you're not already familiar with Sister Jane, it's a British clothing brand that does the most amazing occasionwear, so it's well worth adding it to your shopping list. The olive green colour is simply stunning, and the all-over sequin embellishment will give you a glow.

Shop more green floral dresses

Monsoon Hannah Embroidered Tea Dress £80 (was £160) at Debenhams This a floatier take on the look, and those draped sleeves are incredibly flattering. Wear yours with a drop necklace to make the most of the V-neckline. The Fold Salerno Silk Dress Green and Ivory £495 at The Fold If you've got the cash to splash on an occasion dress, you simply cannot go wrong with The Fold. This dress is beautifully designed, with splits in the sleeves and ruching at the waist. Maya Deluxe Embellished Floral Square Neck Midaxi Dress £105 at John Lewis The mint green colour of this dress is really refreshing, and the pretty embellishment jazzes up a simple silhouette. The wide straps mean you should still be able to wear your best bra, which is a bonus.

How to accessorise

Next Gold Forever Comfort® Bow Detail Leather Mid Court Shoes £48 at Next Next's Forever Comfort shoes are my recommendation if you're looking for shoes that you can stand all day in. These feature a sleek pointed toe and a pretty knot detailing. Karen Millen Pearl Bow Earrings £35 at Karen Millen These really look like an exact match for Philippa's earrings, and they make such a statement with slicked-back hair. The bow design is a very modern take on traditional pearls and will work with any colour palette. Vintage Flower Pearl Ring £7.99 at Amazon The perfect way to pick up the florals in your dress, this ring even has a pearl in the middle to tie in with the earrings! And it's a bargain as well.

Philipa Dunne pictured with Amandaland writer Laurence Rickard and Lucy Punch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Charlie Elmy-Britton accessorised the dress with metallic court heels, a flower ring by Latelita Jewellery and a pair of bow-shaped pearl drop earrings. Philippa wore her hair swept back, which allowed the dress to be the star of the show, and the overall result was one of our favourite red carpet looks of the night.