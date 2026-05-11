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Annabel Croft's glamorous BAFTAs dress is a reminder that sequins do work all year round

The former tennis pro turned commentator wore a winning embellished dress

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Annabel Croft attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards With P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I love a hearty dose of sequins, however like a lot of people, I tend to save them for the festive season.

Annabel Croft proved that sequins needn't be saved for Christmas when she stepped onto the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday, wearing an ankle-grazing black dress with disc sequins all over. The V-neckline was incredibly flattering, and the bow detailing at the back of the dress was a nice touch, too.

Annabel Croft attends the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards With P&amp;amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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The column shape of Annabel's dress is simple but incredibly flattering, and the way the sequins get bigger from tiny little ones at the top to large discs on the skirt works to make her look even more statuesque.

If a full dress is a bit too many sequins for you, try working some glamorous embellishment into your spring capsule wardrobe with a sequinned pencil skirt, and balancing things out with a casual white T-shirt on top.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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