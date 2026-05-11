Annabel Croft's glamorous BAFTAs dress is a reminder that sequins do work all year round
The former tennis pro turned commentator wore a winning embellished dress
I love a hearty dose of sequins, however like a lot of people, I tend to save them for the festive season.
Annabel Croft proved that sequins needn't be saved for Christmas when she stepped onto the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday, wearing an ankle-grazing black dress with disc sequins all over. The V-neckline was incredibly flattering, and the bow detailing at the back of the dress was a nice touch, too.
The Former British No.1 tennis player dazzled for the event, adding a silver drop necklace to complement the neckline of her dress, plus a pair of Mary Jane mule heels.
If you've got a black tie wedding in the diary for summer, sequins are spot on. They exude luxury and are an easy way to do evening glamour if you don't love slinky satin.
Shop the look
Phase Eight makes some of the very best wedding guest dresses, and this showstopper boasts a high neckline and a cut out at the back. It means you can wear your best bra comfortably.
This one's a bit of an investment, but I couldn't resist showing you. Isn't it beautiful? It's crafted from a slightly stretchy fabric, and there's a ruched detailing at the waist, which makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
Can you believe this Y-shaped necklace is only £18? Everyone will believe you if you say it's real diamonds! One happy customer wrote: "I wore this on my wedding day, it is a beautiful necklace, it sparkles and the length is adjustable. I would highly recommend."
The column shape of Annabel's dress is simple but incredibly flattering, and the way the sequins get bigger from tiny little ones at the top to large discs on the skirt works to make her look even more statuesque.
If a full dress is a bit too many sequins for you, try working some glamorous embellishment into your spring capsule wardrobe with a sequinned pencil skirt, and balancing things out with a casual white T-shirt on top.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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