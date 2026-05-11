‘A load of middle aged women being stupid’: Amandaland writer discusses the show’s success, teasing what could happen in season 3

After the show won the BAFTA for best scripted comedy, writer Holly Walsh talks potential season 3 and the surprising person she'd love to guest star

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Lucy Punch as Amanda in Amandaland
(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Amandaland has already got the nation talking, and now the iconic series is going to pique more interest after it won a BAFTA at the 2026 TV awards for best scripted comedy.

In what was an incredibly tough category, the show's stars Lucy Punch (Amanda,) Philippa Dunne (Anne,) Jennifer Saunders (Aunt Joan) were all nominated for best actress in a comedy, losing out to Katherine Parkinson for the equally brilliant Here We Go.

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Holly also recently appeared on an episode of BBC Woman's Hour to talk about the hit series, and she believes Amanda is a lot more relatable than viewers might think.

"We're all going through our own version of Amanda," she told host Nuala McGovern, adding, "I think even though she seems like she's got everything sorted, she doesn't, and I think that is what everybody understands.

Holly continues, "Whether it be reinventing ourselves in middle age or just fitting in and finding your crew, I think everybody has the same experience."

Surprisingly, despite being brilliant at her job, Holly struggles to watch the finished product, revealing she "won't be watching" the show as it airs.

"I can't watch it," she says, explaining that she occupies herself when Amandaland is on TV by doing something different entirely.

"I have to go off and do a tapestry or something - I sew a lot of portraits of people's pets," she shares.

She continues, "It's because I'm terrible at meditating or doing anything remotely self care-y, but I find the repetitiveness of tapestry so therapeutic."

Amandaland seasons 1 and 2 are both available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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