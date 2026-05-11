Amandaland has already got the nation talking, and now the iconic series is going to pique more interest after it won a BAFTA at the 2026 TV awards for best scripted comedy.

In what was an incredibly tough category, the show's stars Lucy Punch (Amanda,) Philippa Dunne (Anne,) Jennifer Saunders (Aunt Joan) were all nominated for best actress in a comedy, losing out to Katherine Parkinson for the equally brilliant Here We Go.

Despite not bringing home more of the awards it was nominated for, it has to be said that Amandaland is currently one of the best things on TV, and Amanda Hughes will go down in history as one of the British comedy's finest creations.

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Where else can midlife women see themselves on screen as placed both front and centre, and being absolutely hilarious? Nowhere, that's where.

If you've already binged the six (nowhere near enough in our opinion) season 2 episodes made available on BBC iPlayer on May 6, you're probably wondering if and when to expect from season 3.

On the BAFTA red carpet, the show's writer, Holly Walsh gave the lowdown on the show's success, and who she'd love to guest star for season 3.

"We are over the moon," she says of the BAFTA win, adding, "Joanna Lumley (Felicity) made us all funnier and it was just incredible to watch her perform, we learned so many things from her."

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Perfectly summing up the series, Holly says, "It's just a load of middle age women being stupid, what more could you want?" and we really don't any more - Amandaland is perfect.

The writer also reveals she wants Melania Trump to guest star for a potential season 3. "She is very much America's Amanda. Melania Narnia," Holly says.

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Holly also recently appeared on an episode of BBC Woman's Hour to talk about the hit series, and she believes Amanda is a lot more relatable than viewers might think.

"We're all going through our own version of Amanda," she told host Nuala McGovern, adding, "I think even though she seems like she's got everything sorted, she doesn't, and I think that is what everybody understands.

Holly continues, "Whether it be reinventing ourselves in middle age or just fitting in and finding your crew, I think everybody has the same experience."

Surprisingly, despite being brilliant at her job, Holly struggles to watch the finished product, revealing she "won't be watching" the show as it airs.

"I can't watch it," she says, explaining that she occupies herself when Amandaland is on TV by doing something different entirely.

"I have to go off and do a tapestry or something - I sew a lot of portraits of people's pets," she shares.

She continues, "It's because I'm terrible at meditating or doing anything remotely self care-y, but I find the repetitiveness of tapestry so therapeutic."

Amandaland seasons 1 and 2 are both available to watch on BBC iPlayer.