Amandaland to return for Red Nose Day and there are some very exciting guests

Ever since we tuned into the Amandaland Christmas special, we've been waiting for news of season 2 of the epic comedy to return.

While the BBC remain tight-lipped about exactly when this will be, they have just revealed that Lucy Punch will return to screens as Amanda this week, for a very special reason.

Amanda, and her downtrodden sidekick, Anne (Philippa Dunne) are taking part in an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, during the fundraising broadcast on Friday, March 20.

Article continues below

In what is set to be absolutely unmissable scenes, Amanda asks Anne to tag along when she's invited to BBC Broadcasting House for a special live radio interview with none other than DJ Sara Cox.

When the pair arrive for the interview, they run into some other, very famous Amandas.

In the ensuing mix-ups and misunderstandings, viewers will see what happens when Amanda Holden, Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram and The Traitors star, Amanda Collier are thrown into the mix as they too are wandering the corridors of the BBC building.

It's A Sin star Lydia West takes the role of Sara Cox’s overwhelmed radio producer for the sketch, while Things You Should Have Done's Lucia Keskin plays the production runner.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We are totally sure this sketch will be up there with Lucy Punch breaking down Amanda's top Christmas trends, released for iPlayer in the run up to the Amandaland Christmas special - will Amanda get to mention Senuous during her interview with so many other Amandas causing chaos? Will the interview even happen?

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Speaking about what taking part in the sketch means to her, Sara Cox says, "I was playing the DJ, so it wasn’t that much of a stretch, but it was just brilliant to work with actual Amanda from Amandaland, and so many iconic Amandas."

She adds, "I mean come on, we had Lamb, we had Holden, we had Barrie – who I grew up with, not literally – but on Coronation Street. So, it’s been an incredible time pretending to be an actor and getting to work with amazing Lydia West who was playing my producer. I’m absolutely buzzing!"

Amanda Holden was also interviewed about her part in the sketch. She says, "I can’t quite believe I’m involved in this Amandaland sketch for Comic Relief and I’m going now to meet the rest of the cast!"

The presenter continues, "I am a massive, massive fan of Amandaland. We watch it religiously in our house, so it’s a little bit of an out of body experience for me, especially because my name gets mentioned in the sitcom quite a bit!"

Philippa Dunne who plays the brilliant Anne, has also had her say about the sketch. "It’s a great honour to be asked, and any chance to do a bit of Amanda and Anne stuff is always fun as far as I’m concerned," she shares.

Philippa continues, "We could perform Amanda and Anne in our sleep, but the main thing is we just really love it. We just have the utmost fun when we’re doing those two characters because we get to be silly, so it’s really nice."

Comic Relief: Funny for Money is live on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Friday 20 March from 7pm.