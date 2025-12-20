Amanda Holden shares ‘controversial’ decision to put husband first in their marriage: ‘You have to invest in that relationship for it to continue’

Amanda Holden has been married to music producer Chris Hughes, since December 2008. After recently celebrating their 17th anniversary, the presenter has shared how she chooses to "invest" in her marriage.

Divisively, Amanda puts her husband first within their family unit, which also consists of daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

During an interview with Closer magazine, the presenter revealed the reasons for putting her husband before anyone else.

"Everyone gets wrapped up in their children and their schedules," she says, adding, "but you have to remember that you and your husband were there together first."

Amanda continues to explain, "You have to invest in that relationship in order that you continue to have a relationship, for your children's sake as well as your own."

Emphasising how "incredibly important" it is for her to conduct her marriage in this way, Amanda asserts, "It is very controversial, but it's supported by research."

Despite the evident love she has for her husband, Amanda has shared their life together isn't quite as romantic as some onlookers might think.

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage, Amanda says, "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives."

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

Even their wedding anniversary on December 10 doesn't sound romantic at all. Chatting about her would-be special day on her Heart Radio show, Amanda told co-presenter Jamie Theakston, "It's my wedding anniversary today, 17 years ago we got married today at four o'clock."

Talking about her wedding day, she recalled, "And I really wanted it to snow so I had a snow effects company who came to make it snow."

"And Father Christmas popped in with some reindeers because Lexi was nearly three, and oh my gosh it feels like yesterday."

When Jamie questioned whether she'd had a celebratory start to her day on her 17th anniversary, Amanda replied, "I woke up this morning to one of the dogs having a poo."

She added, "I cleaned everything and bleached everything, but I left the dog poo wrapped up in kitchen roll on the side!"

"I was meant to put it in a bin bag and then put it in the bin before I got into the car. So I've had to text Chris, 'Happy anniversary, I've accidentally left dog poo on the side for you'. Oh my God, poor Chris," she said.

At a later point during her radio show, Amanda revealed Chris had replied to her text, with a picture of the poo and the words, "I love you too."

Romance certainly isn't dead in the presenter's household!