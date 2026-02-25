‘The real consequences of things going wrong in marriage are horrific’: Poorna Bell shares why we should prepare girls for the reality of lifelong commitment

Journalist and author Poorna Bell, has made some compelling arguments about preparing girls and young women for the reality of marriage, rather than getting them "hyped and excited" for the "goal" of a lifelong commitment.

Appearing on an episode of Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Poorna shared her important message, one that society needs to take note of.

"One of things that we do such a disservice, especially to women, is we get them so hyped up and excited for the goal of getting married and the wedding day, but we don't really have a chat, ever, about the practicalities of it," she begins.

"What are the realities of it?" she continues. This is likely to resonate with many women, who were offered the idea of wearing a beautiful dress and finding a happy-ever-after as a child, with no preparation for what marriage really involves.

Poorna believes society deems offering women and girls a reality check on the challenges of marriage "too cynical" and "too dark," defaulting to the idealistic version of such a commitment instead.

Pertinently, she continues, "But when you are having to deal with the real-time consequences of things going wrong [in marriage] it is horrific, so we should be talking about that a bit more."

Fearne agrees, making another valid point that within a lot of marriages, responsibilities are not always shared equally.

Fearne shares, "The vast majority of heterosexual couples still find themselves in a role - whether the mum is at work or not, she'll take the lion's share of household duties, the emotional burden and responsibilities."

A mantra of Poorna's is, "Women want more, but they don't want more to do," which is celebrated by Fearne, and certainly an eye-opening phrase.

Emphatically, Fearne says, "That is such a clear definition of all of this. We should have the space to say, 'I want more for myself, but I don't want more to do - I really, really, don't.'"

She adds, "That still seems to be a massive issue, whether you're in a marriage or heterosexual partnership, with that discussion happening as to who is going to do what."

According to research from the University of Bath and the University of Melbourne, mothers and women overwhelmingly carry the mental load of responsibility all year round.

They found that mothers handle 71% of household tasks requiring mental effort, and take on 79% of daily jobs such as cleaning and childcare.

Parents often overestimate their contributions, but dads are likely to do this more than mums - men are more likely to see household mental labour as equally shared, while women disagree.

It's therefore really important that girls and young women are introduced to this less palatable side of marriage, instead of being sold an unrealistic dream.