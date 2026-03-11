Banknotes to replace historical figures with British wildlife - but how much do you really know about the famous faces on our money?

Test yourself on the people who've been on our notes for decades now the Bank of England is switching things up

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
English nursing pioneer, healthcare reformer and Crimean War heroine, Florence Nightingale (1820 - 1910), with a W&amp;H Quiz of the Day roundel
(Image credit: Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In recent years we’ve seen a change with coinage as King Charles’s portrait has been phased in, but now Bank of England banknotes are set to undergo a major redesign. Instead of featuring historical figures on the reverse side, the next series of notes will feature British wildlife. The Bank has explained that these new images would be difficult to counterfeit and the new notes will also celebrate the country’s nature.

It will also be up to us - the public - to help choose which species appear on the banknotes as although a panel of experts will draw up a shortlist, we get a say. Wildlife already appears on notes issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland, including red squirrels and otters, and it’ll probably be several years before the new notes enter circulation.

Article continues below

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.