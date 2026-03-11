Banknotes to replace historical figures with British wildlife - but how much do you really know about the famous faces on our money?

In recent years we’ve seen a change with coinage as King Charles’s portrait has been phased in, but now Bank of England banknotes are set to undergo a major redesign. Instead of featuring historical figures on the reverse side, the next series of notes will feature British wildlife. The Bank has explained that these new images would be difficult to counterfeit and the new notes will also celebrate the country’s nature.

It will also be up to us - the public - to help choose which species appear on the banknotes as although a panel of experts will draw up a shortlist, we get a say. Wildlife already appears on notes issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland, including red squirrels and otters, and it’ll probably be several years before the new notes enter circulation.

This change means no more historical figures which have been on notes for more than five decades. Some have been seen as controversial and others held in high regard, but how much do you actually know about them? We see them on our money and now you can put your knowledge of famous British faces to the test with our quiz.

Article continues below

Will you get 10/10?

