Take our Queen Elizabeth II quiz and see how much you really know about this remarkable monarch

Do you know the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II inside out?

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Queen Elizabeth II departs from the Royal College Of Physicians on February 20, 2018, with a Woman&amp;Home Quiz of the Day roundel over the top of the image
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On 6th February 1952, the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of just 25 following the death of her father King George VI. She went on to become Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most recognisable and respected figures across the world.

Whilst she was known for her diplomacy and dedication to her royal role, Queen Elizabeth’s quick wit and sense of humour lead to many hilarious moments that have gone down in history too. She’s left a lasting legacy and made a huge impression on her family and the public. But how much do you know about her life and reign?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.