Take our Queen Elizabeth II quiz and see how much you really know about this remarkable monarch

On 6th February 1952, the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of just 25 following the death of her father King George VI. She went on to become Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most recognisable and respected figures across the world.

Whilst she was known for her diplomacy and dedication to her royal role, Queen Elizabeth’s quick wit and sense of humour lead to many hilarious moments that have gone down in history too. She’s left a lasting legacy and made a huge impression on her family and the public. But how much do you know about her life and reign?

Test yourself and find out! Will you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.