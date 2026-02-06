Take our Queen Elizabeth II quiz and see how much you really know about this remarkable monarch
Do you know the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II inside out?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
On 6th February 1952, the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of just 25 following the death of her father King George VI. She went on to become Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most recognisable and respected figures across the world.
Whilst she was known for her diplomacy and dedication to her royal role, Queen Elizabeth’s quick wit and sense of humour lead to many hilarious moments that have gone down in history too. She’s left a lasting legacy and made a huge impression on her family and the public. But how much do you know about her life and reign?
Test yourself and find out! Will you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.