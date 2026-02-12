These royal romances are real-life fairytales but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz and find out

The royals have all taken very different paths to finding love - put your knowledge to the test

Prince William and Kate look at each other during a tour of an artisan market on April 29 in Tobermory, Scotland, with a Quiz of the Day roundel over the top
From Prince William and Kate to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Royal Family’s romances have captured the world’s attention for decades. Engagement interviews have given us insights into the moments the grooms popped the question and the choice of ring, whilst several royal weddings have been broadcast for everyone to enjoy.

Every royal romance is different and with Valentine’s Day almost upon us, we can’t help feeling a little nostalgic. Are you a fan of these high-profile love stories? Why not test yourself and see if you can score 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

