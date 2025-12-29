From the future King to his cousins, how much do you know about the young royals?

Whether it's Prince Louis and his cheeky antics or a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the young royals always capture our attention.

But how much do you really know about them? From future King, Prince George, to his little siblings, their cousins and beyond - quiz yourself on The Firm's next generation.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors