Kate Middleton's 'great way' of having 'hard conversations' with George, Charlotte and Louis
At this year's BAFTAs award ceremony the Princess of Wales opened up about how films are a way into discussing certain topics
Now Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are getting older, the Princess of Wales has found herself having to broach challenging topics with her kids. Speaking to Emily Stillman, Chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, at this year's BAFTA awards ceremony, Kate is quoted as revealing how films are a great way to start having these kinds of discussions.
"The children are starting to get interested in films and it's a really great way to have some of the hard conversations with them," she said.
Watching movies together is not only a lovely family activity, but, as the Princess says, a good prompt to talk about sensitive things. So many films focus on hard-hitting subject matters or feature social commentary in some shape or form.
Seeing these on screen in a fictional context might make talking about topics with George, Charlotte and Louis a little easier for Kate and William. Different movies will also naturally spark different conversations and give the couple a starting point to enlighten their kids.
As Prince William is President of BAFTA, he and Kate are known for trying to watch as many of the nominated films as possible before the awards. However, perhaps not all of them are something they'd want to watch with their three children.
According to Hello!, future Queen admitted that whilst she found Hamnet "very, very powerful", the movie adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's book - which focuses on the life of Shakespeare and the death of his son Hamnet - was a "bad idea" for her as a mum to watch.
She reportedly told Emily, "Yes, I think it was a very bad idea actually… ended up with very puffy eyes", whilst Prince William separately confessed he hasn't watched it yet, explaining, "I need to be in quite a calm state and I'm not at the moment. I will save it."
So it sounds unlikely that the Prince and Princess of Wales have had "hard conversations" with George, Charlotte and Louis about the themes brought up in Hamnet - at least not yet... Kate's remarks aren't the first time we've heard about how the Wales kids are being talked to about serious subjects. Prince William has spoken in the past about how he chatted to George about the environment and people littering.
"So George at school recently has been doing litter picking", he said. "I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again".
He added, "And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'"
Just a few days before the BAFTAs Prince William also spoke in a panel discussion for BBC Radio 1's Life Hacks: Mental Health Special about how open George, Charlotte and Louis are about their feelings with their parents.
"I get all the details, which I love, you know, it's amazing," he said. "You feel a sense that you need to fix it, for everyone and that I find quite difficult. I have to remind myself that you don't need to fix everything, but you need to listen and it's important just to be OK with those feelings and those comments."
