Kate Middleton shares hilariously honest George revelation as she hosts women's rugby reception

The Princess of Wales’s first solo engagement of the year was a celebration of sporting talent as she hosted a reception for England’s world-cup winning Women’s Rugby Team at Windsor Castle. Dressed head-to-toe in fiery red to echo their team colours, Kate excitedly chatted about her children’s love for the sport and ended up making a candid admission about her eldest son.

Twelve-year-old Prince George is a keen player and when the Wales family play rugby at home together, Kate likes to stay well clear of his tackles.

"It’s such a great game," the Princess said. "Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily pigeonhole boys and girls into particular sports too early. Obviously, as they get physically stronger - George, now in fact, at home, I do *not* want to get tackled by him!"

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson | £6/$8.03 (was £10.99/$14.71) at Amazon Now featuring an exclusive new chapter, this fascinating biography of the Princess of Wales sets out to discover how Catherine became the women she is today. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources both on and off the record to put this riveting read together.

She added, "But up to a certain age, it’s great. You can get into sports like swimming, you know, at school is very much co-ed."

Prince George is only going to get stronger as he grows up, so Kate’s days of playing rugby with her son might be numbered if she wants to avoid being boisterously tackled. He’s been honing his skills over the past few years, as in 2022 George said he was "learning to tackle", ahead of a Wales vs England Six Nations match.

Turning to his mum he quipped, "But I haven’t tackled you yet", which a laughing Kate quickly countered - "Yes you have!"

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This year’s Six Nations tournament will kick off in February and with his mum Patron of England’s governing body, Rugby Football Union, and William Patron of Welsh Rugby, George’s loyalties are divided. The Women’s Six Nations starts in April and the Red Roses are the reigning champions so they'll be looking to add to their accolades.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate - and George - will likely be following both championships avidly and I’d expect the Princess of Wales to attend at least one match for each of the England teams. She was vocal in her support for the Red Roses ahead of their Rugby World Cup final in September 2025, sharing a picture of herself with the team wearing a red cowboy hat.

Given how much of a rugby fan Prince George is, he might get another outing with his mum and dad to watch some matches over the next few months too. Whilst he’s old enough for standard rugby now, at the reception Kate told the Red Roses that Prince Louis plays touch rugby.

(Image credit: Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte sadly doesn’t get to enjoy rugby at school like her brothers and it was this conversation which led to the Princess of Wales’s revelation about George. At Lambrook, cricket and football are now compulsory for girls, though seemingly rugby isn’t. That doesn’t stop her from getting involved in games at home, though.

"Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn't yet at school," she said. "Rugby is so accessible; Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game."

In touch rugby, instead of tackling someone, you touch the player with the ball with one or two hands. This minimal-contact version originated in Australia and is safer and more focused on agility.