I've just noticed Kate Middleton's subtle nod to her family at the Cancer Research reception - it's not just her red dress which sent a message

The Princess of Wales is an expert at using clothing to tell a story and whilst the message can often be obvious, there are often subtle layers that go under the radar. On 2nd June she attended a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK wearing a strawberry-red dress covered in polka dots and tiny hearts.

The colour and pattern are strongly associated with love and compassion, so Kate's outfit spoke volumes the moment she stepped into the room. This Rodarte frock also had a removeable silk flower on the lapel.

The Princess chose to wear it and I think this could have been another sweet nod to love, and perhaps her family. According to Farmer's Almanac, the rose is the flower of June and this adornment looked like a deep red rose to me.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £10.44 (was £22) at Amazon Drawing on exclusive access to palace insiders, this book offers never-before-told context about the biggest stories surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales. It covers everything from the Sussexes' departure to Queen Elizabeth's death and the forming of the ‘Cambridge way'.

The Cancer Research reception was held in June, so that's a lovely tie-in anyway, but roses are also widely considered to symbolise love, as well as courage and profound respect. All of these meanings feel significant given the focus of the event, which was held eighteen months after Kate shared she was in remission.

The love represented by the rose could be extended to everyone there, though possibly also Prince William (who was born in June) and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. Throughout her cancer treatment and recovery, she has been open about how much the love of her family helped her.

In the video taken by Will Warr in which she announced she'd finished chemotherapy, the mum-of-three spoke of how she'd come to appreciate the small moments even more than before.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Shop Royal Roses

Harkness Roses Catherine's Rose Potted £28.99 (was £30.99) at Harkness Roses Available to pre-order right now for dispatch in late June, this potted Catherine's Rose is a beautiful bloom. £5 (excluding VAT) from the sale of each rose plant will be paid to Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. This flower has a rich strong perfume, with hints of sweet mango. Harkness Roses The Queen Elizabeth II Rose Potted £22.99 (was £24.99) at Harkness Roses Named for the late Queen Elizabeth, this rose was officially selected by Her Majesty to mark her milestone Platinum Jubilee. Bred by Harkness Roses, this Hybrid Tea variety produces large flowers that blend soft pink, amber and creamy gold tones. Harkness Roses King Charles Coronation Rose £22.99 (was £24.99) at Harkness Roses The King Charles Coronation Rose was named to honour the monarch's big day in May 2023 and as a Floribunda rose, it produces clusters of medium-sized, double blooms. The flowers are a baby pink hue and it has a light fragrance.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," she declared. "Of simply loving and being loved."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, in William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, a close friend said the future King "worships" his wife and the whole world shifted when she was diagnosed.

"She's his world, and when the diagnosis came, it was as if the ground beneath him vanished. He talked about the rug being pulled, but it was more than that, it was heartbreak, fear and helplessness all at once," they claimed.

They added that William's "devotion to her never wavered", describing this as "love in its rawest, most powerful form".

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

This loving support from her husband and children and her love for them was there for Kate at that challenging time and beyond, so the silk rose on her dress could be seen as a lovely nod to this, even if it was done unintentionally.

Last year a new rose named in her honour - Catherine's Rose - was unveiled and proceeds from each sale go towards the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The Princess of Wales is their Patron and she got to plant some Catherine's Roses at Colchester Hospital.

This fragrant bloom is pink and celebrates the healing power of healing and raises awareness of the important role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.