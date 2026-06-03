Kate Middleton's strawberry-red dress puts polka dots firmly back in the spotlight for summer as she marks meaningful milestone

The Princess of Wales's first public appearance after May half-term couldn't have been more meaningful as she joined King Charles for a reception in honour of Cancer Research UK's 125th anniversary. It's been eighteen months since she shared she's in remission and the morning of the event it was announced that the future Queen would be there, paying tribute to this huge milestone for the world's largest independent cancer research charity.

For this event close to her heart she went all-out in a strawberry-red Rodarte dress, a twist on the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trend, tomato red. This design incorporated not just her favourite print - polka dots - but if you look carefully you can make out tiny white hearts too.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Dresses Like Kate's

Same Design Rodarte Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Twill Midi Dress £1,595 at Net-A-Porter The Princess of Wales's exact dress is unsurprisingly proving very hard to track down, but this frock is the same belted style in a warm cinnamon-brown shade. The polka dots and collared neckline add a vintage 50s feel and it's made from silk-twill with crepe trims. Ghost Elizabeth Polka Dot Satin Midi Tea Dress £149 at Ghost A tea dress silhouette is so timeless and this piece has statement polka dots as opposed to micro spots. It's bias cut and it features angel sleeves and front button detailing. Crafted from Ghost's signature satin fabric, it has a concealed side zip fastening. M&S Red Polka Dot Printed Midi Tea Dress £30 at M&S Affordable and elegant, this polka dot piece has a tea dress shape and fluttery angel sleeves. It falls to midi length and it's gently tailored through the waist and flares out in the skirt. Pair with raffia accessories for a beachy feel or with white, red or metallic shades.

Shop More Polka Dots

Phase Eight Alia Spot Double Layer Jumpsuit £119 at Phase Eight This double layered jumpsuit is one of those pieces you can dress up with wedges and a clutch for a summer party, but can also wear with white trainers or sandals to be more low-key. The neutral brown and white colourway is so versatile and it's got scalloping and a slightly cropped cut. Nobody's Child Blue Polka Dot Nora Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child This navy and white polka dot midi dress has a square neckline and short sleeves. The elasticated empire waist adds a lovely amount of shaping to the bodice and you can cinch the relaxed silhouette even more with the tie-back detail. For a sleek, cohesive look, opt for white or navy accessories. Boden Nessa Broderie Collar Dot Blouse £59 at Boden This lightweight blouse has gently puffed sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a delicate Broderie Anglaise collar. It's made from a cotton-blend fabric and this is the kind of chic design that would transform a simple jeans outfit.

Red is strongly associated with love and the hearts tie in perfectly, signalling compassion with and support for the guests and those whose lives have been affected in some way by cancer. Coincidence? I think that's unlikely given how many dresses the Princess of Wales owns and the level of thought that goes into her royal outfits.

She's known for sending messages with colours, patterns and designers and I suspect this Rodarte dress is the latest example of this. It also happened to be stunning, with a vintage-inspired design that included a white lapel collar and cuffed, puff sleeves.

The fit-and-flare shape was accentuated by the matching belt and even if your favourite summer frocks don't come with one, this is worth copying. Adding a versatile neutral belt brings structure and defines the waist, which can give a dress an extra polished feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Kate often wears this silhouette and polka dots have long been her go-to pattern for spring and summer. This dress had both micro dots and hearts, and polka dots are one of the easiest prints to style because they're so minimal and uniform.

If you have a piece which has white or black polka dots this will help to mellow any brighter colours too - as we saw with the Princess's vibrant red and white frock. You can tie in your accessories to either colour if you love a cohesive aesthetic and Kate went for all red.

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She carried a Miu Miu suede bag as a clutch and wore her red Gianvito Rossi suede court shoes. Ruby jewellery finished off the look in style and this was the perfect level of formality for such an important reception. To make a polka dot dress more casual, I'd style it with white trainers or sandals (weather-permitting) and a denim jacket.

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Denim and a strawberry red like this work particularly well as a contrast, though a white denim jacket is a lovely alternative too. The Princess of Wales didn't need any kind of jacket inside St James's Palace, where she chatted with guests at the Cancer Research reception which included clinicians, researchers, volunteers and partners.

King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment, became Patron of Cancer Research UK in 2024 and he hosted the event. Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended and the charity works to transform how cancer is prevented, detected, treated and understood. According to the Royal Family's post after the reception, today 8 in 10 people who receive cancer drugs in the UK receive a drug developed with the charity.