Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour outfit showed just how seriously she takes Queen Elizabeth's unofficial motto
The Princess of Wales's look from 2024 was monochrome perfection and it spoke volumes during such a challenging year
Trooping the Colour is always an exciting event for royal fans but the 2024 parade was particularly moving. Held to celebrate King Charles's official birthday, it also marked the first appearance of the Princess of Wales so far that year after making her cancer diagnosis public.
I wouldn't be surprised if she put even more thought than usual into her outfit knowing how much attention she would inevitably get and Kate wore head-to-toe monochrome focused around a Jenny Packham dress. This is a go-to British clothing brand for her and the design had black detailing accentuating the neckline and waist and a bow bringing a feminine flourish.
The colour palette was a little different for her and it showcased how seriously the Princess of Wales still takes one of Queen Elizabeth's unofficial mottos.
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Not everyone is a fan of midi or maxi frocks and this one falls just above the knee. The shorter length is balanced out by the crew neckline and structured sleeves. The contrasting trim adds a touch of detail and if you love a matching look, it also has a matching coat.
When we think of Queen Elizabeth's style two things immediately spring to mind - bright colours and floral hats. Both are very eye-catching and according to her daughter-in-law Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, this is partly why she wore them.
"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," Sophie explained on the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."
Looking at the Princess of Wales's black and white outfit in 2024 you might think it's very minimal but against the backdrops of the parade and Buckingham Palace balcony it also really stood out. According to royal author Christopher Andersen this was probably not a coincidence.
In Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen, he reflects, "Realizing the importance of this moment, Kate wore a white Jenny Packham dress with a large black-and-white bow and a wide-brimmed hat."
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"She chose the outfit for two reasons: white is the universal colour of hope, and - Kate always follows the late Queen's famous dictum: 'I must be seen to be believed' - white is visible from a distance," he adds.
In pictures of the Royal Family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast in 2024, the Princess of Wales stands out clearly between her red uniform-wearing husband and father-in-law.
Before she made her cancer diagnosis public there was an onslaught of speculation and conspiracy theories circulating as to why we hadn't seen her. At Trooping the Colour the future Queen was clearly visible to everyone who lined the streets to watch the parade and in the photographs that were published around the world.
Last year Kate wore turquoise and her dress had white detailing which again incorporated this colour associated with hope. I wouldn't be surprised if there was white somewhere in her outfit this year for the same reason and she will likely choose a dress in another equally striking shade.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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