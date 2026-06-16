Mary Berry styles an elegant polka dot dress from Holland Cooper to Royal Ascot – the second time this season she’s embraced this timeless print

Mary Berry arrived at the opening of Royal Ascot today wearing an elegant polka dot dress from one of the best British clothing brands, Holland Cooper. We've noted that this is the second time Mary's embraced the playful print during event season, signalling its timeless appeal.

Last month, we took inspiration from Mary's blush pink polka dot dress at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, which features a similar long sleeve design and a button front. Today, however, Mary wore the Lucie Dress in a deep navy polka dot.

Featuring flattering gathered sleeves and a full pleated skirt that fans out into a mid-length, this dress is a luxurious choice for any upcoming events or special occasions in your calendar, or if you are simply wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot.

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(Image credit: Getty Images Max Cisotti)

For a classic, elevated finishing touch, Mary finished off the deep navy dress with a dark, wide-brim hat, which falls perfectly in line with the strict Royal Ascot dress codes. In terms of jewellery, she wears a delicate chain necklace with small pearls and nude pump heels.