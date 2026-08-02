Save money and space in the garden with this easy, compact composting method

When you're lacking garden space, it can feel like some aspects of gardening aren't possible for you, and making your own compost might be one of them.

Making your own compost usually means finding space for a large bin or building a heap yourself in a far-off corner of the garden. But if you're limited to only small garden ideas, having a large bin or a dedicated space for a heap isn't an option. However, don't give up on the sustainable garden idea just yet, as there is a way to make composting work for your space.

Expert garden writer Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter on Instagram) has shown just how customisable composting is and how easy and affordable it is to make your own compost no matter what your garden looks like.