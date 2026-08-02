Eva Longoria may be the glossy, high-glam star we all know from Desperate Housewives and, of course, being friends with Victoria Beckham. But it turns out that while she may look like that on the outside, she is never happier than when she is at home with her husband of 10 years Jose and son Santi, eight, watching him grow up.

Discussing what she is most proud of for the latest issue of woman&home, Eva, 51, beams, “My son. He’s the light of my life, the centre of my universe. He’s finishing first grade, and so just to see this little human learn and accomplish things and really come into his own - and that I created that! I think I did it by myself,

“I mean, my husband may have helped a bit… You guide these little humans, but really, it’s nature and nurture. He’s really figuring it out on his own, and that’s fascinating watching that unfold. But it’s definitely my proudest role in my life, being a mom.”

Eva at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (Image credit: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

And asked what she would do if she had a moment to herself, it is whipping up a feast in her homes in Marbella, Spain, and Mexico.

“I would cook, I love cooking, it’s very therapeutic for me. So any chance I get, I’ll be in the kitchen. Usually I would make Mexican food, that’s the most loved thing in my household - tacos, beef, chicken, all of it,” she said.

For someone who looks as glamorous as she does, Eva - who is a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris - has a surprising way of looking her best that doesn’t involve any surprising make-up tricks, and is achievable for most of us (depending on the day!). A good night of sleep.

Eva with her best pal, Victoria Beckham in 2018 (Image credit: Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty)

Discussing her one non-negotiable in life, she said, “Sleep, I need sleep. I really fight for sleep. If I don't get eight hours, I'm not human! And people always ask me, ‘What's your beauty secret?’ It's sleep! I take supplements, I take my magnesium, I set an alarm for bedtime. I turn off the screens. I have a sound machine. I make the room cold - I do it all.”