'I am so glad I'm going home alone' - Kelly Clarkson gives rare update on love life, and whether she's hoping for future romance

Kelly Clarkson gave a rare update on her love life during a recent performance in Las Vegas - and, for now, she’s more than happy staying single.

The Since U Been Gone singer revealed that one of the big motivators in staying single is seeing how other people’s relationships look from the outside. She told the crowd, “People are like, 'Oh, why are you single?' And I'm like, 'First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good.’”

She added, “You see relationships and you're like, 'I am so glad I'm going home alone’. You know what's not happening in my house? That s**t.”

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"If you are in a relationship, the hardest part, I feel like, is just keeping that fire alive and still dating," she continued. "And still making it feel magical and not monotonous."

The singer and talk show host usually keeps this part of her life private, especially following the death of her ex husband in 2025. Kelly was married to manager Brandon Blackstock for seven years, separating in 2020.

The couple shared daughter River Rose, and son Remington. Brandon died at his Montana home in August 2025 at the age of 48 following a private battle with melanoma.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In early 2024 - after she had divorced from Brandon but before his passing - Kelly did offer rare insight into whether she could see herself looking for a new husband. Speaking to People, she categorically ruled it out, saying, "No. I never wanted to get married the first time".

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She added, "[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important for him. But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it.

"It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house."

Offering her insight into love, she also told the outlet, “I’ve always known that love is hard. For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness.