Tamzin Outhwaite has shared the joy of being single, revealing the peace and serenity that comes with being happily unattached.

The actress made an appearance on Lorraine to talk about her role as Beverly in the touring production of Abigail's Party.

However, questions soon included the star's dating life, and she made some refreshing revelations about wanting to remain single in her 50s.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"I did go on a dating app for about a year," Tamzin explains, but it appears her heart was never really in it. "I kept forgetting to check it," she laughs.

Explaining that she hasn't had a date in two years, she says, simply, "I don't think I've got the time at the moment, and I'm really happy."

She was married to fellow actor Tom Ellis from 2006 until their separation in 2013. The couple share two children, Flo and Marnie.

Tamzin has not remarried, but did enter into a six year relationship with director Tom Child, who was 20 years her junior. The couple have since parted ways.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I should've been single for ages," Tamzin tells Lorraine Kelly, adding, "I should've done it earlier."

Lorraine advises that "things happen when you least expect it," offering comforting words that romance will happen for Tamzin and could be just around the corner.

However, the actress really does not appear to have being in a relationship anywhere on her to-do list. "I just don't want anything to ruin my peace at the moment," she shares, clearly thriving on the single life she's built for herself.

A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine) A photo posted by on

This carries on from comments she once made on the Second Act podcast. "It took me a long time in life to start having a love affair with myself instead of another man," she said.

She continued, "Friendship is more important than romance right now, I don't know that I've got the time for relationships."

Realising she doesn't need to be in a partnership to feel whole, Tamzin reflects, "The constant search to find someone to complete you is dangerous... I won't do it again. There is so much discovery of yourself you can do."

While happy with her relationship status, the actress is also happy with her appearance, after undergoing some non-surgical NeoGen procedures, which are non-invasive skin regeneration treatments.

She prefers to call them "quite intense facials." Tamzin explains the procedure was "just for her," and she had eight treatments over the course of a year and is "really happy" with the results.

"I'm not very good with needles or anything invasive," she says, asserting that it's really quite important to be able to show authentic expressions in her line of work.

"I just like my face to be able to move," she says with more laughter.