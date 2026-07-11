Trinny Woodall has shared a brilliant video to social media, giving her followers a first hand look at what it's like to try and find a match on a dating app.

The news that she's willing to give the apps a chance comes months after the Trinny London mogul said she was happy being alone in her 60s and didn't need dating sites.

Last year, the 62-year-old told Hello!, "I don't need anyone to complete me," adding, "But do I want to go out dancing and have fun? Do I want to go to the theatre and not do it on a dating app, but do it through the people I know and their friends? Yes, I do."

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Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with changing her mind and trying out dating apps, and Trinny shares the results of signing up to Hinge in a perfectly tongue-in-cheek way.

Her first hurdle was that a lot of the men whose profiles she liked the look of, were shorter than her at 5"7. "Some of you might be with a short man and that's cool," she addresses her followers with, adding, "But because I'm 5"10 its challenging."

Reading out some particularly funny lines from some of the men's profiles, Trinny reports someone has written, "My love language is touch," responding with, "Hmmm, a bit creepy."

Under another profile, somebody else had written, "The way to win me over is eggs in the morning." Horrified by this, Trinny says to the camera, "So he expects me to cooks for him every morning? Sorry mate."

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The entrepreneur then comes across a profile she looks like, of a man named Rupert.

Rupert had written, "Dating me is like being treated properly, and never being uncertain about where things stand. I won't yoga, but I will carry your mat, probably pick you up and take you for coffee."

The profile also promised, "Fun, honestly, food and warmth." Appearing quite taken with Rupert, Trinny says, "That is rather sweet, he lives in Kensington! I'm sorry, that's interesting."