'I don't need anyone to complete me' - Trinny Woodall is happily single in her 60s

Trinny Woodall has some powerful messages to share with midlife women. At 61, she's single and couldn't be happier, and wants all women to know, "we're still sexy in our fifties and sixties."

The Trinny London entrepreneur was once married to the late drummer Johnny Elichaoff, with the pair sharing daughter, Lyla. She later entered into a relationship with businessman Charles Saatchi, and they parted ways in 2023.

The makeup and skincare mogul has now discovered the "joy of not being in a relationship." In conversation with Hello!, Trinny explains, "I don't need anyone to complete me."

She adds, "but do I want to go out dancing and have fun? Do I want to go to the theatre and not do it on a dating app, but do it through the people I know and their friends? Yes, I do."

She's very keen on the power of female friendship, admitting that although she can spend time with both sexes, "I could endlessly do different things just with female friends, because I am a woman's woman."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Shane Anthony Sinclair)

While also being happy in her singlehood, Trinny also maintains a sense of sensuality and feels more confident with her image as she ages.

"Of course we're still sexy in our fifties and sixties," she says, adding that she's actually glad to leave some of her younger years behind.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm not still a 20-year-old inside, and thank god I'm not, because it wasn’t the best decade," she explains.

"But as women, we shouldn't shut down our sexuality. I don't mean we should be off having affairs with everybody, but our sense of being a woman, who can be sensual in herself as a female, is really important," she shares.

The positive messages from the star keep coming. As well as being joyful and confident in her ability to be alone, and content with her female friendships, Trinny is rightly celebratory about launching a successful business in midlife.

A post shared by T R I N N Y L O N D O N (@trinnylondon) A photo posted by on

After launching Trinny London in 2017, she's not only responsible for a thriving brand, but is open about not really finding her path in life until a little later.

"I didn't really find my lane until I was 35," she says, adding, "so my second-act stage was just an evolution."

It appears she has no plans to slow down either, sharing, "I never thought I should be slowing down. I don't think that at 61, I should be slowing down, and I’m sure I won't even when I'm 70."

"Some friends ask how much longer I can work this hard. But they see it as hard work; I see it’s part of the joy of life," she says, inspirationally.