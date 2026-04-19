Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that since turning 60, she feels more empowered than ever.

During an appearance on BBC Woman's Hour, the now 68-year-old Only Fools and Horses star discussed sexuality in later life, and why it shouldn't be questioned that women over 60 still have so much to give.

"I think we as women in our 60s, we do feel that we have a sexuality and much more to offer," she began. The actress also attaches a feeling of empowerment to working, and continuing to do so for as long as possible.

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Tessa was brought up by her mum and her aunt, and she shares a poignant story about her aunt initially feeling elated by retiring, but then becoming slightly disempowered when she didn't have a "focus."

"She retired at 60 on the dot," she says of her aunt, adding, "she'd worked in a hardware shop six days a week, all her life.

The day her aunt retired, the family and some friends went to the pub, "and we celebrated the fact she would no longer have to go to work," Tessa says.

She continues, "Along with that, I felt she slightly aged from then on, because it was like she didn't have a focus anymore. That whole thing that had driven her, stopped."

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Tessa continues, "Now, we work into our 70s and 80s and live longer, but when we get to our 60s, there isn't that marker of, 'Oh, things stop.'"

"It's more about, 'this is a springboard for the future,'" she explains. The actress also shares that she didn't suffer from empty nest syndrome when her children left home, unlike many other women.

"I'm OK with the fact I'm alone and able to enjoy my life," she laughs, adding, "I've cared for my mum who was bipolar, and having cared for people and enjoyed it, to get to 60 and not have to think about anyone else, I find it incredibly invigorating."

Tessa also speaks about being single after 60 and finding this empowering. Having been an only child, she says, "You learn as a child to be quite independent and to value your own company."

She continues, "For some people, that frightens you as you get older, but personally, I like sitting in my own company and the peace and quiet that comes with it."

The actress still values connection and the many ways this can be found. She also understands the challenges of finding connection for some older people. However, she's ultimately comfortable with her own company.

"The future can be so bright," she concludes, addressing the richness of life at the age of 60 and beyond.