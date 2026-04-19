'Women in their 60s have sexuality’: Tessa Peake-Jones on feeling more empowered than ever in later life

The Only Fools and Horses star shares why older women have so much more to offer, and how working plays a role in feeling empowered

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Tessa Peake Jones outside ITV Studios
(Image credit: Rocky/Wenn.com/Alamy)

Tessa Peake-Jones has revealed that since turning 60, she feels more empowered than ever.

During an appearance on BBC Woman's Hour, the now 68-year-old Only Fools and Horses star discussed sexuality in later life, and why it shouldn't be questioned that women over 60 still have so much to give.

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Tessa continues, "Now, we work into our 70s and 80s and live longer, but when we get to our 60s, there isn't that marker of, 'Oh, things stop.'"

"It's more about, 'this is a springboard for the future,'" she explains. The actress also shares that she didn't suffer from empty nest syndrome when her children left home, unlike many other women.

"I'm OK with the fact I'm alone and able to enjoy my life," she laughs, adding, "I've cared for my mum who was bipolar, and having cared for people and enjoyed it, to get to 60 and not have to think about anyone else, I find it incredibly invigorating."

Tessa also speaks about being single after 60 and finding this empowering. Having been an only child, she says, "You learn as a child to be quite independent and to value your own company."

She continues, "For some people, that frightens you as you get older, but personally, I like sitting in my own company and the peace and quiet that comes with it."

The actress still values connection and the many ways this can be found. She also understands the challenges of finding connection for some older people. However, she's ultimately comfortable with her own company.

"The future can be so bright," she concludes, addressing the richness of life at the age of 60 and beyond.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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