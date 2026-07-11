‘This is what happens, be warned’: Mel Giedroyc shares the reality of being in her ‘crone era’

The comedy star shares the joy of being past middle age, reflecting on menopause and later life friendships

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Mel Giedroyc appearing on the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast
(Image credit: How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast)