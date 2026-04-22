Last One Laughing is the surprise Prime Video hit that has left viewers splitting their sides with laughter, while the contestants do everything they can to not laugh.

Audiences have been delighted by watching 10 comedians being locked in a room on the show, holding their breath as the stars are given a series of hilarious tasks to complete and performances to do - and nobody is allowed to laugh.

Overseen by hosts Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty, any of the contestants who laugh are issued yellow or red cards (yellow for the first laugh, red and eviction from the room for a second,) until a winner is crowned.

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Not allowed to laugh while appearing on the show and definitely not laughing now, is season 2 contestant Mel Giedroyc. She has revealed she's suffering from an ongoing and painful medical issue as a result of taking part in the series.

Mel became very famous for the 'gurning' face she pulled whenever she was desperately trying to fight off a laugh on the show.

However, pulling her face into the unnatural position so many times over an extended period of time, has left her with a very painful issue with her right jaw. The pain became so bad, Mel sought help from a dentist for it.

Chatting with fellow season 2 contestant Gbemisola Ikumelo on her podcast, Where There's A Will, There's A Wake, Mel says, "Do you know what's happened? I've got an issue with my right jaw."

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She adds, "I went to the dentist and she was like, 'What's been going on? Are you grinding your teeth at night?'" to which Mel replied she doesn't ever do that.

At this stage, Mel hadn't linked the jaw pain with her infamous gurning face on Last One Laughing, but then the penny dropped.

"I suddenly bloody remembered," she tells an increasingly horrified Gbemi, adding, "It was that [the show]- I've got an inflamed right jaw."

Gbemi then reveals her own horror story - the star "threw up" from trying so hard to keep in her laughter.

"I threw up, so this show has actually physically damaged the both of us," she says.

If you remember, when Gbemi was eliminated from the series, she initially went to sit with hosts Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty in the control room with her fellow contestants also evicted from the series for laughing.

However, she quickly disappeared and Jimmy told viewers she had fallen ill and returned home. "I sat in the control room with Jimmy and Roisin and suddenly felt like the room was spinning and really nauseous," Gbemi explains.

She continues, "A little bit of bile started to come up and I just threw up and then I ran." She was then advised to leave the control room sofa and go home to recover, despite wanting to stay to finish filming.

Addressing her exit, she said at the time, "I think suppressing laughter is probably quite hazardous to one’s health. I’m gutted that I missed the rest of the game but I am feeling much better now."

Last One Laughing UK seasons 1 and 2 are both currently available to watch on Prime Video.