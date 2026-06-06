Exclusive: ‘It’s never too late to start’ - Gabby Logan on her wellness routine and ‘non-negotiable’ supplement in her 50s

At 53 Gabby Logan feels and looks amazing - and she isn’t letting the menopause slow her down. Ahead of a busy Summer of sport presenting the BBC’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup, the presenter chatted exclusively to woman&home, revealing her daily wellness habits and “non-negotiables” that help her stay balanced during hectic schedules, travel and everyday life.

Thankfully Gabby tells us that her menopause experience hasn’t been too challenging and while she’s had “some symptoms,” luckily there was nothing that was “too debilitating” or impacted her ability to work.

This is partly down to the measures she’s put in place. “I feel that I’ve learned a lot about my body and what makes it work well and better in this period of life,” she says, explaining, “So, the way I exercise, the way I eat and the supplements that I use.”

Gabby Logan on Keeping active

As a former international gymnast, sport has always played a “huge part” in Gabby’s life and even amidst her busy schedule, the mum-of-two maintains that it’s “Important to keep your body moving.”

So, what exercise does she focus on? “I like to do Pilates to keep me flexible and strong,” she shares.

“Weightlifting or weight bearing exercises are so important for women in midlife,” the Match of the Day star adds. And she notes that you don’t need to fork out on equipment or dumbbells. “ You can use your own body weight as well, so it doesn't have to be expensive.”

She adds that looking after your cardiac health should also be prioritised. “Cardiac diseases are still the biggest killer for women in this country of a certain age, so we do need to look after our hearts as well as thinking about muscular health.”Gabby adds that aerobic and cardio exercises help with this and are “really important,” reassuring fans “it’s never too late to start.’

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Relatably she admits, “Some days I’ll have time for a proper workout, other days I won’t,” but says “I’ve learned that doing something always feels better than doing nothing, even if it’s only ten minutes.”

Therefore, the star “always keeps a resistance band on me”, explaining, “It’s a useful reminder that no matter where I am, I can, and must, get it done.”

Taking super supplements

The broadcaster, who is an ambassador for Vitabiotic’s Menopace range, reveals that supplements “in particular” have been good for helping her “get in some of the things that I’ve noticed I need a bit more of in midlife.”

And her “non-negotiable” that she takes every day is the brand’s Menopace Max, which includes Vitamin B6 to support the regulation of hormonal activity alongside Vitamin B12 and Iron help with normal energy release.

It also contains Calcium, Magnesium and Vitamin D for the maintenance of normal bones - something that is especially important during the menopause due to the declining levels of Oestrogen.

As if that wasn’t enough, it also includes Zinc to support normal skin and hair in addition to Vitamin C to aid the normal function of the immune system.

"Taking supplements are small but meaningful changes that make a difference on how you feel both inside and out," Gabby tells fans.

Menopace Maximum Support £25.95 at Vitabiotics Provides essential nutrients, calcium, extra Soya Isoflavones, and Green Tea and Red Clover extracts to support your diet, to be taken before (perimenopause), during and after the menopause.

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Thoughts on eating well

When it comes to her diet, Gabby says “It's really important to eat the rainbow and have a good balance of nutrition,” revealing, “I eat quite plant-based during the week.”

And, while fibre can “tend to be forgotten about,” she notes its benefits - it aids gut health and can lower the risk of heart disease and Type 2 Diabetes to note just a few.

“You can get it from all kinds of sources. It's not a matter of just eating whole grain bread,” the presenter shares, adding, “So I try to get things like quinoa, barley, all of the legumes, pulses and things like lentils into my diet.”

Because of her career, which sees her work long hours and travel regularly, Gabby admits, “eating isn’t as structured as I’d like. To combat this and to avoid energy dips, she keeps simple, practical options with her that she can easily reach for between commitments.

“Having simple things with me like nutritious snacks, water and supplements helps me feel a bit more in control of the day,” she tells fans. And one of her favourite snacks is her homemade protein balls (see recipe below). “By carrying things like them and supplements, it means I can stay more balanced and not feel like I’m constantly running on empty.”

Balancing act

While Gabby admits the busyness of her day-to-day life is somewhat of a “balancing act,” she maintains, “I know I can do everything - being a mum, wife, and in my career - better if I'm looking after myself.”

Her concluding message to midlife women is, “It’s about taking that little bit of time to do the exercise, plan your meals, make sure you're getting as much nutrition in as you can, enough sleep and try to destress. It’s important to make those things a priority, I think it’s a holistic kind of view.”

Gabby Logan making her homemade protein balls (Image credit: Vitabiotics Menopace Range)

Gabby’s go-to snack: Homemade Protein Balls

Ingredients: 1 cup ground almonds 3 tbsp Sunflower seeds – a good source of vitamin B6 2 tbsp Chia seeds 1 tbsp grounded flaxseeds 2 large tbsp Almond butter 6 pitted dates chopped – a good source of potassium Optional: Pinch of salt and a couple of drops of vanilla extract



Blend all ingredients until the mixture forms a sticky dough. Roll into balls and store in the fridge for up to 10 days or freeze for up to three months.

Disclaimer Gabby Logan is an ambassador for Vitabiotics Menopace range. For more information or to purchase any products, visit: menopace.com