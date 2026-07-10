Didn't get a place in the London Marathon 2027? Here are 5 races with the same views of the capital

One million people entered the London Marathon 2027 ballot, so it's fair to say that with only 100,000 places, including charity spots, the odds of getting a bib number were limited. If you (like me) were one of the unlucky ones, you might be thinking whether there's another way to experience the capital on foot.

With over 100 other races crossing iconic landmarks like Tower Bridge and Big Ben, the good news is that there is. Many are closed to cars, bikes, and walking pedestrians, set up with fuelling and water stops, and have runners known as 'pacers' to help you (and your running watch) get your desired finishing time. Just like the marathon.

I've been living and running in the city for over six years, so I've taken part in a fair few of these events. Here are the ones I recommend...

1. London Landmarks Half Marathon

You might even spot some famous faces at this race, as celebrities like Sophie Raworth and Jo Whiley have taken part in recent years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no event that more closely mirrors the London Marathon route, with its closed roads and scenic way markers, than this 21km race.

Taking place in April every year, the London Landmarks Half Marathon starts next to Downing Street and winds its way past St Paul's Cathedral, the Gherkin, Walkie Talkie, Cheese Grater, Tower of London, Tower Bridge, and the Shard, among other sights.

I have taken part in this event twice now, and it's certainly a favourite as it covers all the best bits of the marathon, without the pressure of the longer distance.

Entries have closed for 2027, but charity places are still available for next year via the London Landmarks Half Marathon website.

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2. Saucony London 10km

Short, snappy, but just as much fun - the Saucony London 10km starts across the park from Buckingham Palace and finishes next to Downing Street. On this 10km route, you'll pass Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, the London Eye, and get to run down a car- and pedestrian-free Regent Street.

I've run this event before - and I'm about to do it again this weekend. It's a must-run for Londoners and fans of the city, as it covers all the must-see sights at an enjoyable distance. It's also a closed-road race, so you'll have plenty of chances to soak up the atmosphere and see the sights.

Entry will reopen for 2027 in the next few days, so visit the Saucony London 10km website to find out more.