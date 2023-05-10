12 of the best running shorts for women to wear this summer, tried and tested by us

With the sun finally poking its head through the clouds, it's time to invest in a pair of the best running shorts for women if you haven't already. From long shorts and biker shorts to loose and flowy shorts, ones to buy on a budget, and the ones to splash out on, this is our tried and tested round-up of the top picks available to buy online.

As woman&home's digital health editor, I spend much of my time in running kit. I run a couple of times a week before or after work, opting for shorts in the gym and during the warmer months. So, it's fair to say that I've sweat tested a fair few pairs in my time. Plus, as someone who also does other activities like strength training, spinning, and socializing in my shorts, alongside running, I know the value of a multi-purpose short that looks as good as it performs.

While a pick of the best workout leggings will see you through any season, a good pair of comfortable shorts is an essential in any runner's wardrobe. Here, I reveal the best running shorts for women, as tried and tested by me and a running specialist. All you need to do is pair them with your best running shoes and get going.

How we tested the best running shorts for women

As mentioned, I own a few pairs of running shorts and I've put each of them through their paces over the last few years - taking them up to my longest distance outside of a race, 30km, alongside shorter running sessions, intervals, and other workouts. I also gathered a variety of pairs from across the market after enlisting the help of Anna Ward (opens in new tab), a true specialist and marathon runner, to offer advice on choosing the best running shorts and some recommendations of her own.

When putting the best running shorts for women through the sweatiest of tests, I considered:

Support: Support means different things to different people. Some prefer biker shorts for compression around the hips, groin, and legs, while others will appreciate a looser, more free-flowing design. I've gathered a selection to offer a variety, including plenty of 2-in-1 options for those who want a little of both.

Support means different things to different people. Some prefer biker shorts for compression around the hips, groin, and legs, while others will appreciate a looser, more free-flowing design. I've gathered a selection to offer a variety, including plenty of 2-in-1 options for those who want a little of both. Comfort: Arguably this is the most important factor to consider when it comes to choosing your running shorts. Shorts that ride up, chafe or otherwise sit uncomfortably just won't work. My top tip: don't be nervous about giving your shorts a proper test when you're trying them on, either in-store or at home. Jump around, lift your knees as high as you can, play around with the waistband, anything to make sure you're going to be comfortable in these shorts.

Arguably this is the most important factor to consider when it comes to choosing your running shorts. Shorts that ride up, chafe or otherwise sit uncomfortably just won't work. My top tip: don't be nervous about giving your shorts a proper test when you're trying them on, either in-store or at home. Jump around, lift your knees as high as you can, play around with the waistband, anything to make sure you're going to be comfortable in these shorts. Pockets: Not a problem for those of us who wear belts or running vests, but if you're looking to carry your phone, keys, lip balm, and other essentials on your run, you'll need a secure pocket. We made sure to highlight the top picks in this area.

Not a problem for those of us who wear belts or running vests, but if you're looking to carry your phone, keys, lip balm, and other essentials on your run, you'll need a secure pocket. We made sure to highlight the top picks in this area. Design: Running shorts need to be designed specifically for continuous movement over a relatively long period of time, so I took note of the design of each short to ensure it would allow for this, specifically looking at elements like material, stitching, pocket placement, and more.

Best running shorts for women

(Image credit: Brooks)

1. Brooks Chaser 7" Short Best running shorts for women overall Our expert review: Specifications Length : 7" inseam Type: Regular with brief liner Sizes available: XS - XXL Special features: 5 pockets RRP: $66 / £50 Today's Best Deals View at Brooks Running (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable and durable + Infinity drawstring waistband + Multiple secure pockets + Available in a range of colors Reasons to avoid - No zipper closure on the pockets

Our pick of the best running shorts for women overall had to tick all the feature requirements: supportive, comfortable, good storage solutions, and well-designed. The Brooks Chaser 7" Short ticked all these boxes and more, with various colors and lengths available to buy online.

The standout features are comfort and durability on longer runs. I tested the Brooks Chaser 7" Short during a half-marathon race and they immediately went into rotation for my training runs after this. They're so comfortable with new updates to the design offering a wider waistband, which naturally stretches around you as you move, with the option to tighten with a drawstring band. At 7" on the inseam, they're also longer than all but one of the options on our list, giving a little more coverage and support without chafing or riding up.

There are also an impressive five pockets on these shorts, including one larger secure pocket at the back to hold your mobile phone and a pocket at the front, specifically designed to carry keys with a cord to wrap around the key ring. They're also well-distributed through the shorts so you don't feel lopsided on the move with heavier items on one side. The pockets on the Brooks Chaser 7" Short are notably without zips but as the pockets hold your belongings close to the body with a small flap in the material over the top, they feel secure.

(Image credit: Nike)

2. Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts Best 2-in-1 running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 5” Type: 2-in-1 Sizes available: XS - 2XL Special features: Double slits for free movement, secret inner pocket RRP: $48 / £35 Today's Best Deals View at Nike (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Breathable + Great at wicking away sweat + Secret inner pocket Reasons to avoid - Only three darker colors available

The advantage of 2-in-1 running shorts, like Nike's Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts, is the compression offered by the biker short underneath. This presses against the skin and offers support without being too tight. The lightweight shorts over the top offer coverage and a stylish fit.

While they're only available in three darker, monotone colors (black, white, and grey), what these shorts lack in appearance they make up for in design. I tested the Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts over several runs, up to 18km, and found the material wicked away sweat well over the distance and left me feeling fresher than normal. The slits in the over shorts make free movement easy but the inner sides of the shorts don't ride up, which is important.

The highlight has to be the secret inner pocket in these shorts. Tucked discreetly in the material of the biker shorts, while still being easy to access, is a pocket large enough to hold essentials, including a standard-size mobile phone.

(Image credit: On Running)

3. On Running Essential Shorts Best women's running shorts for breathability Our expert review: Specifications Length : 5" Type: Loose fit Sizes available: XS - XL Special features: Unique range of colors RRP: $69.99 / £60 Today's Best Deals View at On Running (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish + Very lightweight + Very breathable + Unique colors available Reasons to avoid - Pockets don't zip up

Considering that most of us wear our running shorts in the warmer months, breathability is another comfort consideration that shouldn't be undervalued. One of On Running's latest releases, the Essential Short, ticks all the boxes in this area as a lightweight, versatile pair that offers breathability without compromising on coverage and support.

I tested this pick of the best women's running shorts on a 5km and an 18km run on two of the warmer days so far in May and found them to be equally suitable for both distances. The liner is made from a majority-polyester material, and unlike some of the 2-in-1 shorts on this list, it hugs snugly like a pair of briefs and so offers a greater range of movement. The outer short is also made from polyester, which is a notably lightweight material and famous for its sweat-wicking properties, with minimal slits down either side of the short to allow for additional airflow and a full range of movement. Also of note, I found, was the waistband and in-built drawstring cord, which feels light and unrestrictive against the stomach during running.

The only downside of these shorts, I found, is the pockets. There is one on either side of the shorts and a secret mesh pocket on the inside of the right pocket. While they are much deeper than you'd expect them to be, making it easy to carry your phone and other essentials on the move, and there is some extra support from the material, they don't zip up. The secret pocket is large enough for keys and small essentials but not wide enough to fit a standard-size mobile phone.

This could be a dealbreaker for some, given that your belongings may be less secure than in other options like the Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 9" Cycling Shorts or Under Armour SpeedPocket Performance shorts, but it's not so much of an issue if you normally wear a belt or vest of some kind.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

4. Sweaty Betty 6 Inch Power Shorts Best biker shorts for running Our expert review: Specifications Length : 6" Type: Biker shorts Sizes available: XXS - XXL Special features: Two pockets, drawstring waistband RRP: $78 / £60 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large side pocket holds phone + Secret back pocket + High-waisted + Available in lots of colors Reasons to avoid - Sweat shows through on first few wears

Biker shorts are one of the most popular styles out there for running, whether it's a 5k or a marathon. The form-fitting material hugs the upper legs and waist, preventing chafing. Our pick of the bunch for running is the Sweaty Betty 6 Inch Power Shorts, which is hardly a surprise, considering how much we're fans of the Sweaty Betty Power leggings.

Anna Ward (opens in new tab), a personal trainer and specialist running coach, also puts these among her favorites. "The Sweaty Betty Power shorts are perfect for longer runs as they have lots of built-in storage," says Ward. "They're also made of soft material, are high-waisted, and are six inches in length on the inseam, which isn't too long and I've found they prevent chafing well."

Ward, who is also the studio manager of Instate Fitness Wandsworth (opens in new tab), loves them so much, she has two pairs. "I find a cycling short is usually the best to prevent chafing," she adds. "However, for faster and shorter runs, I prefer a free-flowing short that doesn’t make me feel as restricted so I can speed and lengthen my stride."

I also own a pair of these shorts myself and I agree with the expert opinion. The Sweaty Betty Power Shorts are comfortable to wear for good distances (I normally wear my bright blue pair for longer runs too), don't chafe, and the pocket is useful for keeping essentials - although I wear a running vest as I don't like the lopsided feeling. The only downside to them, which is only a temporary problem, is that sweat does show through the brighter colors on the first couple of wears.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

5. Under Armour Speedpocket Performance Best running shorts for women with pocket Our expert review: Specifications Length : 3" Type: Regular with brief Sizes available: XS - XL Special features: Pockets in the waistband RRP: $44.99 / £37 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sweat-resistant material, including pockets + Multiple pockets + Breathable Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs small

As noted, pockets are one of the most useful features of running shorts. Under Armour's Speedpocket Performance wins the title of the best for this particular feature thanks to the quick-drying, sweat-resistant fabric these shorts (including the pockets) are made out of, meaning belongings come out on the other side of your run almost as dry as you put them in.

This is where the Under Armour Speedpocket Performance differs from many of the others. While the pockets in both of the Sweaty Betty Power Shorts on this list make them a great option, as noted, I did find that my phone came out of the side pocket glistening with sweat after my run. This wasn't the case with these shorts. Instead, my phone and keys fit snugly and securely into the front waistband pocket, much like they would in a belt.

Otherwise, these shorts tested well on medium-length runs, up to about 18km, and during my stint of running 30 minutes a day. I found the flat-lay stitching and short inner brief prevented them from riding up or chafing, which was a plus, but they did feel shorter than some of the others. If you're looking for shorts with great pockets and a little more coverage, the Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts may be your top choice.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

6. Kalenji Run Dry Running Shorts Women's Running Shorts Best cheap women's running shorts Our expert review: Specifications Length : 5" Type: Loose fit Sizes available: EU 2XS - 2XL Special features: Designed for warm weather RRP: $13.99 / £9 Today's Best Deals View at Decathlon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Under $15 / £10 + Lightweight + Breathable + Zipped pocket in the waistband Reasons to avoid - Material feels slightly stiff to begin with

Running shorts don't have to break the budget - and Decathlon's Kalenji Run Dry Running Shorts prove that. If you've just started learning how to start running or just signed up for your first race, opting for a versatile pair of running shorts on the cheaper end of the price spectrum could be the way forward. Sitting under $15 / £10 and available to buy online, these shorts from Decathlon are made of high-quality, majority-polyester material, and are moisture-wicking and sweat resistant.

My experience with these shorts, wearing them on several 10km runs, was hugely positive. Price doesn't mean everything when it comes to workout clothing, as I've learned through the years, but material does. I found these to be lightweight and breathable, which makes sense considering these are specifically designed for warmer weather. They sit slightly tighter than some of the other loose-fit shorts on the list but they don't chafe, and they sit snugly around my hips with a thick, supportive waistband. Although they don't allow for as much free movement as other shorts on this list because of the tighter fit, which feels slightly stiff initially, they also don't ride up.

In many ways, Decathlon's Kalenji Run Dry Running Shorts are similar to the On Running Essential Shorts - but the material doesn't feel quite so premium. So if you'd otherwise opt for the On Running shorts but can't afford the $70/£60 price tag, these are a great backup.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

7. Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 9" Cycling Shorts Best long running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 9" Type: Biker shorts Sizes available: XXS - XXL Special features: UV protection RRP: $88 / £65 Today's Best Deals View at Sweaty Betty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile + Don't ride up + Longer than most other shorts + Multiple useful pockets + Smooth material Reasons to avoid - Seam through the middle increases likelihood of camel toe

Longer running shorts are a great choice for anyone who wants a little more security in their workout kit and with 9 inches on the inseam, the Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Cycling Shorts are one of the best pairs around. The high-waisted design, with its adjustable waist and unique compression technology in the fabric, makes them a great pick for any sport where you want a little more support and lightweight body coverage, whether that be on a long run, sprints, or a bike ride.

As these shorts are biker style and a little longer than most, I was concerned they'd ride up as I was running - but this wasn't the case. Even on my 18km run, I found the shorts stayed in place both around the legs and waist. To secure them, there's a handy drawstring in the waistband that you can tighten and loosen as you like. I'd avoid pulling them up too high though as the seam through the middle increases the chance of accidental camel toe. While they initially feel very tight, after the first few wears it's almost as if the material molds into your body shape and they become much more comfortable.

The pockets on these Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 9" Cycling Shorts are a huge plus point as well. There are two in total: one in the waistband and another down the leg, both of which are large enough to store a phone of any size, your keys, and other essentials. The pocket in the back also has a zip.

(Image credit: GymShark)

8. Gymshark Running 2-in-1 Shorts Best treadmill running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 5” inseam Type: 2-in-1 Sizes available: XS - XXL Special features: Reflective logo for outside visibility RRP: $48 / £35 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for all activities + Allows full-range of movement + Pull-cord waistband + Available in three colors Reasons to avoid - No pockets

What you might wear while running on a treadmill may differ slightly from what you'd wear running outside. For example, you may want shorts that are also suitable for gym activities generally, if you're going from strength training to a quick run on the treadmill, and features like pockets may not be such a priority. GymShark's 2-in-1 Running Shorts are the perfect pair for the gym environment, featuring a smooth inner biker short with a shorter, lightweight short over the top.

I tried and tested these running shorts both in the gym and out on the roads and found they really excelled in an indoor environment. The upper short is a couple of inches shorter than the biker short underneath, meaning it doesn't get in the way while you're lifting weights. It also provides just enough coverage if you'd otherwise be concerned about modesty with a traditional biker short like the Sweaty Betty Power Shorts. A padded-out waistband and drawstring cord offer extra support with these too, holding them in place.

The GymShark 2-in-1 running shorts could easily rival the Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts, our top pick of 2-in-1 running shorts generally, but these are a little less versatile and more suitable for indoor running and general gym use due to the complete lack of pockets. Also, if you are a regular GymShark shopper - a fan of the best gym leggings with pockets for instance - it's worth sizing down with these, otherwise, you may find the inner short is a little loose and it could ride up during your run.

(Image credit: Nike)

9. Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm Best Nike running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 3" Type: 2-in-1 Sizes available: XS - XXL Special features: Liner on the inside, hidden pocket at the back RRP: $48 / £39.95 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long enough to prevent chafing + High-waisted for comfort + Hidden pocket in the waistband Reasons to avoid - Only available in one color

Having endorsed several world-famous runners over the years, it's perhaps no surprise that Nike is one of the most established running brands out there. Available online and in-store, they offer an impressive range of expertly engineered fitness clothing - including running shorts, naturally.

In many ways, the Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm shorts are similar to the Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Running Shorts, our choice for the best 2-in-1 shorts. They both have useful pockets, tucked away in the compression biker shorts under the top layer short. However, there is one key difference that gives them a top spot across the range of Nike women's running shorts: the smooth, sleek, ultra-soft fabric of the top later short. The woven material feels comfortable while also being sweat-wicking and fast-drying. These shorts are also a little more breathable, with the top layer a little looser than the other Nike shorts on this list.

Not everyone will like high-waisted running shorts though. If you'd prefer a low-rise pair, the Adidas Marathon 20 shorts could be a good option. Also, I found a Medium size was a comfortable fit for me, but I can imagine that those who are between sizes and opt for a smaller size could struggle with the tighter waistband in this area.

(Image credit: New Balance)

10. New Balance Q Speed Fuel Short Best New Balance running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 3" Type: Double layer Sizes available: XXS - 6XL Special features: Drawstring waistband, reflective details RRP: $49.99 / £40 Today's Best Deals View at Gilt (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Built-in liner + Impressive size range + Unique color selection Reasons to avoid - Some may find them too short

New Balance may have been making waves in the lifestyle fashion sector over the past year but the brand is a top pick for runners year-round. New Balance's Q Speed Fuel Short makes our pick for the best running shorts thanks to their sleek appearance, handy pocket, and anti-chafing design.

"For tempo and interval sessions, the New Balance Q Speed Fuel Shorts are perfect," says Ward. "They're lightweight with a secret pocket to carry a gel or my house key and are so freeing to run in. I barely feel like I'm wearing them. They sit perfectly on my waist with a built-in liner, so I don't have to wear separate briefs." These shorts also have a pull cord in the waistband so you can tighten or loosen them as required.

"I have these in three colors," she adds, and with exciting colorway options like Ghost Pepper, Black and White, and Vibrant Violet, why wouldn't you?

(Image credit: adidas)

11. Adidas Marathon 20 Running Shorts Best adidas running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 4" Type: Low-rise, loose fitting Sizes available: 2XS - XL Special features: Reflective details RRP: $30 / £25 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Very breathable + Cheaper than others on the list Reasons to avoid - Tiny pocket

Adidas are another fan favorite when it comes to running and often among the picks for best high-impact sports bras. With so many choices out there, we gathered a good collection to test. Choosing a top pick among them all was difficult but the Adidas Marathon 20 running shorts came out on top for several reasons, all to do with material and design.

Firstly, I found these shorts to be incredibly lightweight even given the snug liner, which is made of a breathable mesh material. On a run of 8km, I barely noticed they were there, which is a first for shorts on this list. They didn't ride up, get stuck, or chafe either, so I imagine they'd be a top pick in warmer weather too. Testing these shorts in grey in the rain though, I did find the water marked the material easily, leading me to believe that sweat would as well on longer runs.

Unlike many of the picks on our list and most running shorts generally these days, the Marathon 20 Running Shorts are low-rise. It makes them a great choice for anyone who doesn't want the pressure around the middle but it's something to bare in mind if you prefer the support of a high-rise short.

(Image credit: Lululemon)

12. Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short Best lululemon running shorts for women Our expert review: Specifications Length : 2.5" Type: Loose with liner Sizes available: US 0 - 16 Special features: Secret pocket in the liner RRP: $68 / £48 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable with soft material + High-rise and low-rise fits are available + Liner for added comfort + Pocket for essentials + Various colors to choose from Reasons to avoid - May be too short for some people

You might think of Lululemon as home to yoga or Pilates clothing and the best sports bras, but the brand has majorly upped its running game in the last couple of years and its selection of shorts are favorites among both beginner and elite runners around the world. There are so many different styles to choose from but the Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short made the top pick of the bunch thanks to their lightweight and quick-drying material, unique inner liner, and great range of colors.

"Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Shorts are fun and colorful, feel very soft on the skin, and are suitable for all types of running. I've worn them for speed sessions and longer-distance runs," says running specialist Ward, who owns three pairs of these particular shorts in various colors. "I like the drawstring in the waistband, which stops movement around the waist and the built-in secret pockets are always a winner," she adds. They also come in two variations - high-rise (as pictured) and low-rise - for those looking for less pressure over the stomach.

However, they are shorter than many of the other shorts on the list at 2.5 inches on the inseam. If you're looking for a pair a little longer down the legs, opt for the Brooks Chaser 7" Short, our top pick of the best running shorts for women overall, or if you don't mind a biker style, the Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity 9" Shorts.

How to find the best running shorts for you

Look at the length: This is one of the most important features, says Ward. "Before you buy a pair of running shorts, make sure you look at the length on the product description. Depending on your height or amount of coverage you want, you can make sure you purchase the right length."

This is one of the most important features, says Ward. "Before you buy a pair of running shorts, make sure you look at the length on the product description. Depending on your height or amount of coverage you want, you can make sure you purchase the right length." Think about material: "When I am running for longer periods, I want to make sure that the inside of my thighs isn’t rubbing as I will chafe so I make sure that the shorts are a comfy material and won’t rub along the inside thigh," she says. "A cycling short is usually the best to prevent this. However, for faster and shorter runs, I prefer a free-flowing short that doesn’t make me feel as restricted so I can speed and lengthen my stride."

"When I am running for longer periods, I want to make sure that the inside of my thighs isn’t rubbing as I will chafe so I make sure that the shorts are a comfy material and won’t rub along the inside thigh," she says. "A cycling short is usually the best to prevent this. However, for faster and shorter runs, I prefer a free-flowing short that doesn’t make me feel as restricted so I can speed and lengthen my stride." Consider floaty or tight: Running shoes come in two varieties: biker-like shorts and floaty, loose running shorts. Think about which type you'd prefer, suggests the trainer. "I would usually wear a shorter and freer flowing short for shorter and faster sessions. It is hard not to get a bit of friction between the legs when wearing these sorts of shorts for running."

Running shoes come in two varieties: biker-like shorts and floaty, loose running shorts. Think about which type you'd prefer, suggests the trainer. "I would usually wear a shorter and freer flowing short for shorter and faster sessions. It is hard not to get a bit of friction between the legs when wearing these sorts of shorts for running." Choose a liner if you go floaty: If you're opting for floaty running shorts, make sure they come with a liner. "For a looser fit short, a built-in liner is essential for better coverage and privacy," she says. "It also means you may be able to get away with going commando, which may sound strange, but the liner can act like a pair of panties, improving comfort."

If you're opting for floaty running shorts, make sure they come with a liner. "For a looser fit short, a built-in liner is essential for better coverage and privacy," she says. "It also means you may be able to get away with going commando, which may sound strange, but the liner can act like a pair of panties, improving comfort." High-waisted or on the hips? It's perhaps one of the more undervalued features of running shorts but it can make a big difference, says Ward. "It can change how comfortable running shorts are. I like a short that sits above my hips/on my waist. If you are the same, look for short that has a high waist band in the product description."

It's perhaps one of the more undervalued features of running shorts but it can make a big difference, says Ward. "It can change how comfortable running shorts are. I like a short that sits above my hips/on my waist. If you are the same, look for short that has a high waist band in the product description." Pocket: Much like the best workout leggings with pockets, shorts have them too and as we've seen, they're incredibly useful. "I love a short with at least one secret pocket," says the trainer. "They are great because if you aren't running with a belt, you can put your card, a key, a gel, or even your lip balm in there."

Is it better to run in shorts or leggings?

It's entirely a personal preference from a comfort and style point of view as to whether you wear leggings or shorts. "I would always say to clients and friends, where what you find comfortable," says Ward. "The worst possible thing is being uncomfortable when running, so make this a priority as chafe isn’t fun, nor is hitching up your bottoms."

It also depends on how much you sweat and warm up while you run, which again is completely personal. "I find running in leggings very restrictive and uncomfortable and therefore find it noticeably impacts my running," says the personal trainer. "I would rather wear shorts as I feel more comfortable and lightweight. I am quite a hot and sweaty runner too, so I like to wear as little weight in clothing as possible. Because shorts are more lightweight, they may make you feel a bit freer and faster. It's a tiny difference in added weight but if psychologically makes you feel speedier, then why not?"