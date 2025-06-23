Not keen on sit-ups? Jessica Alba's PT has a 3-move core workout that boosts strength and stability without them

Ramona Braganza has been by Jessica Alba’s side as she's trained for various action films and become a mother to three children. In recent years, the PT has helped the star through a spate of sports injuries, and the two often share their workouts on Instagram.

Braganza, who works with Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, and Jessica Biel, is known for her 3-2-1 workout method. For her, this involves three cardio exercises, two circuit exercises and one for your core.

She shared one of Jessica Alba's workout sessions earlier this year, as an example of the core exercises she includes. Although it looks intense, it only takes three minutes and uses three moves, so you'll be done before you know it.

The core workout

Leg lifts over a dumbbell

Sitting in a V shape, with your upper body and legs off the floor, brace your core.

Put a dumbbell under where your feet would sit.

Lift your legs and tap them down on either side of the dumbbell, alternating between one side and the other.

Hold your hands together if you're not sure where to put them.

Do the exercise for one minute.

This will really work your lower abdominals and your hip flexors. If you find the exercise too much of a challenge, you can place your hands on the ground behind you for support, the PT says.

Plank with alternating dumbbell tap

Hold a plank on your hands, tapping the top of the weight with alternating hands.

A wider stance through your arms and legs may give you better stability if you find it difficult.

Do the exercise for one minute.

Bicycle crunches

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground, lift your legs up, and brace your core.

Bring one knee towards your chest and extend the other leg out.

Twist your upper body to take the elbow to the side of your straightened leg.

Do the exercise for a minute, keeping your core engaged all the way through.

In a caption, Braganza says: “Build your stamina by doing 1 minute of each of these without taking a break. Being uncomfortable is the lifeblood of toughness so dig deep and stay on it my friends.”

What else is in Jessica Alba's workout routine?

Jessica Alba has previously said she needs help staying motivated to exercise. In 2015, she told Shape, "I’m not going to lie. Working out sucks. Which is why I love taking classes, because I’m surrounded by other people and that keeps me motivated and accountable.”

She also shared her morning routine with Self and revealed that she likes to do an early morning yoga class to set herself up for the day. "A couple of times a week, I wake up at 5.15 for hot yoga class. I need a really good alarm and a strong coffee," she said.

“I like to do hot yoga and sculpt yoga,” she told the Los Angeles Times. But it’s also clear she likes a varied workout regimen and values consistency, sharing videos of herself doing cycling workouts and strength training in hotel gyms when she's away from home.

In a video from February, Braganza showed Jessica Alba's workout as a SoulCycle class (spinning) and a strength training session. She included the caption: “Let’s do this @jessicaalba who always delivers what I dish out and she never complains! Ok well maybe a little but doesn’t everyone? The main thing is you do it or at least try and when you try amazing things happen!”

But when she doesn’t feel like hitting the gym or getting on a bike, a hike in the fresh air near her California home seems like a great alternative. She was also spotted pulling on her Hoka walking shoes for a hike in Austria with friends last year.