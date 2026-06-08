Oura Ring vs Fitbit Air: I've worn both side by side for two weeks - here are my honest thoughts on the trackers

These days, fitness trackers are more than a watch that counts your steps. Innovation has recently included the Oura Ring 4, a sleek ring-shaped tracker, and the faceless Fitbit Air, only released very recently.

Both of these trackers share one common advantage: they track your steps, workouts, sleep, stress, and vitals, review this data, and tell you how to structure your day and routine for the better.

I've worn my Oura Ring for the best part of a year now (having switched from the Oura Ring 3 to the 4), and I've spent the last few weeks with the Fitbit Air on my wrist, after it was released in May, putting me in the perfect position to compare the two.

Fitbit Air vs Oura Ring

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Fitbit Air Oura Ring 4 Size 130 - 210 mm around 7.90 x 2.88 mm Weight 3.3g - 5.2g 12g with band Materials Titanium and zirconia ceramic Recycled polycarbonate and plastic with textile band, stainless steel buckle Battery life 8 days 7 days Waterproof Water resistant up to 100m Water resistant up to 50m GPS No No

Oura Ring vs Fitbit Air: Design

Obviously, the Fitbit Air is a wrist-strap design, and the Oura Ring is worn like any other ring. However, the Air isn't like a regular fitness tracker. It does sit relatively discreetly on the wrist (especially if you opt for the black colourway) as it doesn't have a screen and is secured with Velcro.

Some people have also taken to wearing the Fitbit Air on their arm, just as others have worn a Fitbit on their ankle, although the brand doesn't specifically recommend doing this.

I've been wearing my Fitbit Air for two weeks now, and I've often forgotten it's there. It was a little itchy on my wrist for the first few days, but that feeling went away. The only downside is that I can't use it as a regular timepiece, so I have to double strap by wrist with a regular watch as well.

The Oura Ring is a thicker ring than standard jewellery (although the new Oura Ring 5 is 40% thinner), and the brand recommends you wear it on your index finger of your non-dominant hand. I wear mine on my middle finger, as I find it's more comfortable.

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Over the last year, I have kept it on day and night, while showering, sleeping, cooking, and any other activity. I've only taken it off while strength training (as a barbell scratched my metal one) and to charge it. It's incredibly discreet and comfortable to wear, without the same time-keeping issue.

Winner: Oura Ring 4

Activity tracking on the Fitbit Air and Oura Ring

The Fitbit Air is the first of its kind as it uses the new Google Health app. This is a direct replacement for the Fitbit app, although it works similarly.

After just a few days, the Fitbit Air replaced the Fitbit Charge 6 on my list of the best Fitbits, thanks in part to its activity tracking. Instead of manually starting a workout, you just start moving, and the tracker picks up your movements, recording them as the relevant workout. In the app, you'll see a rundown of your workout and how that corresponds to your activity goals for the week. You can also manually start a workout, should you want to.

When I set up the tracker, I input my favourite workouts and my goals. Now, every week, the Gemini-led AI offers me a plan to follow to improve my fitness, right down to how many steps I should aim for. The Oura Ring doesn't go into the same specifics, making the Fitbit Air the better choice for those new to exercise and not knowing where to start.

In the Oura Ring 4's app, you'll be able to see an overview of your active calorie burn for the day, recent workouts, and your Activity Score, which takes several metrics into account. I have only once achieved 100! (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

I also found the step count to be accurate (within about 200 steps of my baseline watch, the Coros Pace 4, which I have been wearing for a few months), and I loved how all my activity data was sitting waiting on my phone for when I wanted to look at it.

The Oura Ring 4 is very similar. However, it's not designed to be the best fitness tracker, or even the only one on your arm. Its primary aim is to assess how activity affects your body, with the view of helping to improve your overall wellbeing, of which exercise is an important part.

It won't offer the same detailed, nitty-gritty workout data that you'll want if you normally wear a running watch, for example. I love it as an accessory to my favourite Garmin watch. It pulls data from this and tells me how my runs, workouts, and even step count are impacting my body.

Winner: Fitbit Air

In the Google Health app, you can see your recent workout data, create a workout plan for progression, and Gemini AI will deliver multiple daily insights on your activity. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Sleep tracking on the Fitbit Air and Oura Ring

Where the Oura Ring truly excels, however, is in sleep tracking. I've worn it every night for the past year. The app lives on my homepage, and the first thing I do as I have my coffee every morning is check my sleep data.

I've tested a few smart rings over the last few years, and yet to find a better one for tracking sleep. The sensor translates key vitals (like your heart rate) into digestible and genuinely useful insights, such as how well you've slept, the duration of the different sleep stages (REM, deep, and light), how long it takes you to fall asleep, and (after you've worn it for a while) how your bedtime sits in line with your personal needs.

In the long term, you'll see how your sleep (along with your stress and activity levels) is affecting your overall health scores. This is something I love about Oura in general - it's not about just today or this week. I'm looking at months (and years) of data to assess my wellbeing.

On the Oura Ring app, you'll be able to see an overview of your sleep, including how you're doing in the longer term (furthest right screenshot). (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

You'll get a sleep score every morning and a run-down of how well you've hit each of these points, with an AI-generated (but insightful and motivational) overview, highlighting areas for improvement.

The fact that the app is very pleasing and soothing on the eyes, with its nature-inspired visuals, only helps to drive my need to look at it first thing every day.

The Fitbit Air also excels in this area in a very similar way, so if sleep is a key area of interest for you, this is going to be a tough decision. Much like on the Oura app, you'll get an overview of your sleep from the previous night in the Google Health app, including an overall sleep score, an efficiency rating, and sleep stages. The Gemini-led AI will review it for you every morning in a comprehensive, detailed format and flag any areas for improvement.

They are both about as accurate as each other, especially with long-term wear, so it's difficult to choose an all-out winner. However, the Oura Ring clinches it on comfort and app interface. It sits more comfortably overnight as it's not around the wrist, and the data is slightly more readable and pleasing to view than it is on the Google Health app.

Winner: Oura Ring

In the Google Health app, you'll get your metrics, as well as an AI overview of your sleep for the night and any trends to be aware of. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

Health tracking on the Fitbit Air and Oura Ring

Stress can be one of the most damaging, yet secret, ways we're impacting our health. Studies show that it affects the brain, immune system, endocrine system, and digestive system, and basically every other part of the body, contributing to many (often avoidable) diseases.

However, unless you're feeling your cortisol levels rise often, you may not know what stress your body is under. Not all stress is bad. For example, exercise and a good night out with friends stress our body. The Fitbit Air and Oura Ring both work to tell how general stress (positive and negative) impacts your body. It'll do this using data from your vital signs, which include your resting heart rate, HRV balance, and body temperature, as well as your sleep and activity levels.

Even though not all stress is negative, it all still has an impact, so it's important to be aware of it and know when to rest. On both, you'll get your stress score as a Readiness Score, which flags how ready your body is for stressful events, whether that be a big day at the office or a long run.

The Oura Ring 4 has several stress-recording features that can inform your day-to-day choices. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

While the Fitbit Air handles this data well, and after 3 days, you'll get a full view of how your body is doing with the same AI insights available for sleep and activity levels, the Oura Ring offers a few more features that push it into the top spot.

Personally, I love the Minor/Major Signs flag. When your body is under strain from illness, your temperature and respiration rate are often the first vitals to give way, so you'll get a big notification in the app. It's a clear sign you need to rest, and I've often seen it before my symptoms have come to light, which has been very useful.

I also like the Cumulative Stress score (there are also equivalents for exercise and sleep), which looks at your stress levels over time. This could raise red flags for early signs of burnout, and offers insights into how to improve your score to avoid them.

Winner: Oura Ring 4

Price of the Oura Ring 4 vs Fitbit Air

The Oura Ring 4 retails at a starting price of £329, depending on the colour and material you choose. The cheapest is the silver metallic Oura Ring 4. The Fitbit Air shocked me when it was released - it's the same price as the Fitbit Inspire 3, at £84.99. There's no denying this is the better-priced tracker, and a genuinely affordable way to keep an eye on your health.

There is a subscription as part of the Oura Ring purchase, which you should consider as well before buying. It's £5 per month to access all the data and insights. Google Health also recommends the Premium option to make the most of it, which comes in at £9.99, although you can use the device without it.

Winner: Fitbit Air

The w&h verdict

Most people's decision will come down to budget, but if yours can stretch, I'd recommend the Oura Ring 4. I have worn mine for the past year and used the data to inform my everyday decisions. I've been able to achieve more balance in my exercise, sleep, and stress levels, and I have felt better for it. It's also been a pleasure to wear, and most days, I don't notice it's there. It's a premium device with premium features.

With the Oura Ring 5 now available, there's a chance the 4 will be on sale very soon as well.

However, the Fitbit Air is no compromise. The advanced AI capabilities and distraction-free design make this one of the best fitness trackers to buy in 2026, regardless of what you want to use it for. I was very impressed with the features in comparison to the price, and it sets a precedent for other brands. I reckon this Fitbit could be the most popular one ever made.

Winner: Oura Ring 4