Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: I've been tracking my sleep with both for 6 months - here's the one I recommend

If you've thought about tracking your sleep, you've probably considered the Oura Ring vs Apple Watch. With insights including how long you've slept for, the quality of that sleep, and your personal circadian rhythm, one of these fitness trackers can be a valuable tool for improving your health.

I've worn an Oura Ring for over a year now, tracking my sleep with it every night. Recently, I upgraded to the Oura Ring 5 (which I would recommend to anyone looking to buy versus older models) and started wearing another tracker to bed recently - the Apple Watch Series 11. Why? I wanted to see whether Apple's new overnight metrics were up to par with Oura's indisputable reputation for sleep tracking.

Plus, with upcoming Amazon Prime Week, the new release from Oura, and the likely release of a new Apple Watch in a few months, now could be the time to snap up a saving.

Oura Ring vs Apple Watch

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Apple Watch Series 11 Oura Ring 5 Size 2 sizes available: 46mm and 42mm 6.09mm x 2.28mm Weight 30 - 38g depending on size From 2g, depending on size Materials Recycled metals and glass Titanium Battery life Up to 24 hours (or 38 hours in low-power mode) 6 to 9 days Waterproof Up to 50m Up to 100m GPS Standard, with phone-free navigation with cellular model No

Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: Design

The Apple Watch is a classic watch design with a square face, aluminium or titanium casing, and a silicone strap that can be swapped for others of different materials and colours. It sits flush to the wrist, making it comfortable to wear overnight, and depending on the strap you go for, it can be relatively discreet in design for wear in daily life.

The Oura Ring 5, as the name suggests, is a ring design that sits on the index, middle, or ring finger of the non-dominant hand. It comes in various metallic colourways, including silver, black, gold, and coppery rose gold, which I opted for. If you didn't know it was a smart ring, you wouldn't think it out of place amongst other jewellery, as the updated design is thinner than the previous Oura Ring 3 or 4.

While the Apple Watch isn't bulky (it's also thinner and lighter than previous models) and the silicone strap is lightweight and comfortable, the Oura Ring has a naturally more distraction-free design that makes it ideal for overnight wear.

Even if you've had an Oura Ring before, I would recommend getting the sizing kit as the newer model is proportioned slightly different. I stuck with the same size, but comfort depends on the ring fitting properly, so it's worth doing. Plus, the kit is still free to order with purchase.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Winner: Oura Ring

Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: Sleep tracking

If we were having this conversation about the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Series 10, there would be a clear, undisputed winner. However, thanks to new updates, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a serious contender.

Late to the game but still impressive, the Apple Watch now has Sleep Score. This feature is an analysis of nightly data and a number from 1 to 100 based on key metrics, including duration, sleep consistency, overnight interruptions, and sleep quality. The higher your score, the better your sleep. Overall, I've found the data to be very accurate, and you can view it on your watch and in the Apple Health app.