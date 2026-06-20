Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: I've been tracking my sleep with both for 6 months - here's the one I recommend
Wearing these two trackers to bed every night has delivered some useful insights, but one comes out on top
If you've thought about tracking your sleep, you've probably considered the Oura Ring vs Apple Watch. With insights including how long you've slept for, the quality of that sleep, and your personal circadian rhythm, one of these fitness trackers can be a valuable tool for improving your health.
I've worn an Oura Ring for over a year now, tracking my sleep with it every night. Recently, I upgraded to the Oura Ring 5 (which I would recommend to anyone looking to buy versus older models) and started wearing another tracker to bed recently - the Apple Watch Series 11. Why? I wanted to see whether Apple's new overnight metrics were up to par with Oura's indisputable reputation for sleep tracking.
Plus, with upcoming Amazon Prime Week, the new release from Oura, and the likely release of a new Apple Watch in a few months, now could be the time to snap up a saving.
Oura Ring vs Apple Watch
Specifications
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Apple Watch Series 11
Oura Ring 5
Size
2 sizes available: 46mm and 42mm
6.09mm x 2.28mm
Weight
30 - 38g depending on size
From 2g, depending on size
Materials
Recycled metals and glass
Titanium
Battery life
Up to 24 hours (or 38 hours in low-power mode)
6 to 9 days
Waterproof
Up to 50m
Up to 100m
GPS
Standard, with phone-free navigation with cellular model
No
The Oura Ring 5 comes in multiple metallic colourways, but the rose gold was my personal choice. It's a uniquely flattering coppery colour. The most affordable is the silver at £399 (the same price as the Oura Ring 4, which is still on sale) and the most expensive is the gold at £499.
The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in two sizes: 42 and 46mm. I personally went for the smaller version, but it's down to personal preference. I would, however, recommend buying the Apple Watch Series 11 with cellular connectivity. That way, you can use your watch as a replacement for your phone when you're out and about or during a workout, controlling your route and music at the touch of a button on your wrist.
Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: Design
The Apple Watch is a classic watch design with a square face, aluminium or titanium casing, and a silicone strap that can be swapped for others of different materials and colours. It sits flush to the wrist, making it comfortable to wear overnight, and depending on the strap you go for, it can be relatively discreet in design for wear in daily life.
The Oura Ring 5, as the name suggests, is a ring design that sits on the index, middle, or ring finger of the non-dominant hand. It comes in various metallic colourways, including silver, black, gold, and coppery rose gold, which I opted for. If you didn't know it was a smart ring, you wouldn't think it out of place amongst other jewellery, as the updated design is thinner than the previous Oura Ring 3 or 4.
While the Apple Watch isn't bulky (it's also thinner and lighter than previous models) and the silicone strap is lightweight and comfortable, the Oura Ring has a naturally more distraction-free design that makes it ideal for overnight wear.
Even if you've had an Oura Ring before, I would recommend getting the sizing kit as the newer model is proportioned slightly different. I stuck with the same size, but comfort depends on the ring fitting properly, so it's worth doing. Plus, the kit is still free to order with purchase.
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Winner: Oura Ring
Oura Ring vs Apple Watch: Sleep tracking
If we were having this conversation about the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Series 10, there would be a clear, undisputed winner. However, thanks to new updates, the Apple Watch Series 11 is a serious contender.
Late to the game but still impressive, the Apple Watch now has Sleep Score. This feature is an analysis of nightly data and a number from 1 to 100 based on key metrics, including duration, sleep consistency, overnight interruptions, and sleep quality. The higher your score, the better your sleep. Overall, I've found the data to be very accurate, and you can view it on your watch and in the Apple Health app.