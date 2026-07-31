How to revive an orchid plant: 4 ways to help your flower thrive again

Orchids are known for being a little challenging to keep happy, so it's not uncommon to find the plant struggling or starting to wither. But does your orchid have a second chance even when it looks like it's gone for good?

Learning how to care for indoor orchids is not an easy feat; they can be quite sensitive to external factors like sun or humidity, and they're a little different to other houseplants. So if you've been wondering why your orchid's leaves have been turning yellow or questioning your capabilities as a plant parent, chances are you're not alone.

The good news is that even when your orchid looks like it's on its last legs, there's hope for it yet. And we spoke to floral experts to find out what you can do to give your plant a new lease of life.

How to revive an orchid plant: expert tips

Even when you've mastered how often to water your orchid amongst its other care needs, it can suddenly take a turn, leaving you confused and panicked.

“If your orchid is having trouble blooming, there are several things you can try. First, check your orchid’s location; they love sunlight, so try positioning it in a brighter part of the home, such as near an east- or south-facing window, while avoiding any harsh midday sun," says Lucy Hook, plant and floral lead at Bloom & Wild.

“If that doesn’t do the trick, try repotting it. Orchid compost breaks down over time, reducing airflow around the roots, so fresh bark-based compost can often give the plant a much-needed boost," she adds.

You may have heard about the rice water hack for feeding orchids; this is best avoided as it can do more damage than good.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might also be time to learn how to repot your orchid, but this depends on how the roots of your plant are looking.

“It's also worth checking the roots before assuming the plant is dying. Healthy orchid roots are usually firm and green or silvery, while brown, soft roots should be carefully trimmed away with sterilised scissors before repotting," continues Lucy.

And whilst there are a few things you should never do when caring for an orchid, Lucy points out that overwatering is a particularly common issue.

"One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to revive an orchid is watering it more frequently. In many cases, overwatering is what caused the problem in the first place. Allow the potting mix to dry slightly between waterings and always make sure excess water can drain away," she continues.