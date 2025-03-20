The best flowering houseplants to welcome a pop of uplifting colour

Houseplants are a great addition to any home, but if you're after more than a sea of green try adding one of these flowering houseplants and enjoy the vibrant florals.

If you're a newbie plant parent you've probably chosen some of the easiest plants to keep alive to surround you. And although there's no such thing as an ugly houseplant, you might be looking for something with a little more colour to match your dopamine decor look.

And whilst you might assume floral houseplants are some of the harder species to keep alive, they can be surprisingly low maintenance. So, if you're ready to add a little colour to your collection there are the expert-recommended houseplants.

Best flowering houseplants to brighten up your home

Houseplants can be helpful in many ways, from plants that reduce condensation to species that improve the air quality in homes. Of course, they can also be an aesthetic addition and opting for flowering species can make your house smell good too.

"As we start to approach spring, it’s only natural that we want our homes to bloom as much as the flowers outside," says David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist. "Whether that’s opening the patio doors to the garden, going for walks in the sun, or caring for our plants and flowers, we can connect ourselves with nature in many ways."

He adds, “So, to make the most of the spring and summer, it’s fun to choose some vibrant, blooming flowers to display in our homes.

David Denyer Social Links Navigation Professional Gardener As a celebrated figure in the world of floral design, David has captivated audiences with his stunning floral arrangements and designs for years. He is a two-time Florist of the Year and six-time Chelsea Gold Medalist, and he is also the in-house plant expert for Eflorist.

1. Oxalis triangularis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for houseplants that thrive in low light this one is definitely not for you, the unique purple oxalis plant needs lots of sun.

"One of my favourite indoor flowering houseplants is the Oxalis Triangularis, which will actually be happy both indoors and outside. Indoors, you want to place it in a bright spot as the Oxalis is a sun worshipper," explains Emma Sibley, Founder of London Terrariums.

She says that the most common variety of the plant has deep purple leaves with tiny delicate white flowers. "It is also known as a butterfly plant as its leaves open and close with the light. Oxalis should be watered once every 7–10 days and does not need misting," adds Emma.

Oxalis Trinagularis Indoor Houseplant These plants are as unique as they are rare, with their deep purple leaves and contrasting white flowers, they are sure to make a statement in your home. Interestingly, the flowers they produce are actually edible, if you're ever in need of a snack.

Emma Sibley Social Links Navigation Founder of London Terrariums A passionate gardener and author, Emma Sibley began London Terrariums from her kitchen table at 24. Her love for miniature ecosystems and dedication to plant education have driven the company. Over the years, Emma has authored several books on houseplant care, sharing her expertise with a wider audience. She is based at the Shoreditch store, where she offers plant advice and hosts regular terrarium-making workshops alongside her green-fingered team.

2. Orchids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caring for an orchid can be a challenge compared to other plants, but one that is worth the time and patience. They are truly one of the most beautiful houseplants and come in various vibrant colours that will breathe life into your home.

Emma says, "Orchids are also fantastic flowering houseplants and come in so many different varieties. Caring for orchids is relatively straightforward – they need watering about once a week, but make sure they are in a free-draining substrate like bark or coir."

She adds, "They also love to be misted and should be kept in a bright spot, but out of direct sunlight. Once the plant has flowered, you should prune it right back to encourage the next season of flowering."

Yellow Miniature Phalaenopsis Orchid in Ceramic Pot: £20 at Marks and Spencer Looking to take on the challenge of caring for a delicate yet classic orchid? This miniature plant from M&S is a perfect starting point, with two stems you'll also have more blooms for your effort.

3. Peace Lily

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peace lilies are one of the best houseplants for bedrooms and caring for a peace lily is so simple, making them a great choice for both professional and novice plant parents.

“One of my recommendations would be the peace lily—a beautiful plant with deep green leaves and simple white flowers that look like little sails," says David. “These plants start to bloom in the spring and summer time, with another chance in autumn and can stay in full bloom for up to 2 months, meaning you won't be without their flowers for long.

“Peace lilies are also very low maintenance plants, and don’t require a lot of attention, so these are great for beginners, or flower enthusiasts who may not have a lot of time to dedicate to their care," continues David.

Peace Lily in ceramic pot: £29 at Bloom & Wild Pretty, air purifying and easy to care for – the perfect all-rounder. It’s happiest in a spot with indirect sunlight. This plant measures 25-40cm tall including the height of its 13cm x 13.5cm ceramic pot.

4. African Violet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the best indoor plants, African violets can provide you with the boldest purples and pinks all whilst needing very little care and maintenance.

"The plant can be fed once a month through spring and summer with a weakened high-potash plant feed to encourage flowering, and any dead flowers or leaves should be removed as soon as you see them," explains Graham Smith MCIHort, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

"Although the plant needs humidity, you should not mist the leaves of African violet, as wet leaves can cause problems," he adds.

Striking blue Saintpaulia 'Top Dark Blue' African violet with cement pot: £17.98 at Waitrose Garden With its rich purple flowers and dark green leaves, the African Violet is a great choice for those looking for a bolder colour. You can also choose from a variety of pots to go with your plant.

Graham Smith MCIhort Social Links Navigation Gardening expert Graham has extensive knowledge in the horticultural and gardening industries, and prides himself on using this to help gardeners of all skills create their perfect outdoor space.

5. Bromeliads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the most impressive-looking houseplants, this tropical beauty is guaranteed to add personality to your home. They are quite a tender, vulnerable plant so it's best to know how to care for one before you commit to owning them.

"Bromeliads will grow best in a warm room where they will receive a lot of bright light, and they need the temperature to be at least 20°C to flower. However, once the plant has flowered, a slightly lower temperature can keep it blooming for longer," explains Graham.

Bromeliads are watered differently from other houseplants, according to Graham you need to water the plant via the central tank in the centre of the rosette leaves.

"Rainwater is better for watering, or you can also use tap water that has been boiled, left to cool and stand for a day. Every few weeks, you will need to empty the water from the rosette by holding the plant upside down and then refilling it with fresh water, as this will reduce the buildup of bacteria," he advises.

Tropical vibes Guzmania Calypso, Starlight Red Bromeliad: £19.99 at Hortology This plant really has it all, the colours, the interesting shape and it's even got a unique care routine. So if you're up for an unusual addition this Bromeliad from Hortology is just the thing.

6. Begonia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Begonias can be grown outdoors, they're one of the tender plants you'll have to bring indoors around autumn but they can happily survive during the warmer months. However, we'd recommend enjoying them in your home the whole year.

"Begonias are another excellent choice, as these flowers truly capture the essence of the spring and summertime with their vibrant colours," explains David.

"Begonia flowers are small to medium-sized, with soft petals in colours like red, pink, orange, or white. With the proper care, these flowers can bloom for up to 5-6 months, and typically start to flower in late spring—making it a long-lasting flowering plant," he finishes.

FAQs

What is the best low-maintenance flowering plant?

Should you be in the market for easy-going houseplants that give more than they take, then going for the Peace Lily is a great choice.

"The best low-maintenance flowering plant to keep indoors is a peace lily. This is because peace lilies are usually still able to thrive with a minimal amount of care, and it will show when it needs to be watered by drooping. The plant is fairly drought tolerant and often only needs watering once a week," explains Graham.

Whilst they are rather easygoing, they can react pretty dramatically when their needs aren't being met so we'd recommend learning the common reasons your peace lily might seem like it's dying.

What is the longest-blooming indoor plant?

When it comes to getting more bang for your buck, or in this case more flowers from your plant, the experts suggest going for an Anthurium.

"The Anthurium is one of the easiest flowering houseplants to look after and has one of the longest blooming periods. Its bright pink and red flowers can last as long as eight weeks before wilting," says Emma.

She explains that when it's in bloom the plant looks almost fake thanks to its waxy leaves and bright flowers but luckily it's very easy to care for.

"Place them in bright but indirect sunlight and keep their compost quite damp. However, they are prone to root rot, so make sure there is adequate drainage. Once the flower has died back, you can cut it at the base of the stem to promote new growth," Emma adds.

No matter what houseplant you choose make sure you know how often you should water it and of course how to properly clean its leaves. Along with these steps, there's a lot that goes into caring for plants so it's always ideal to learn before you buy.