Horticulture expert shares the best houseplants for stress relief and improving your wellbeing

You might find it surprising, but some houseplants have properties that improve our environment, and that's on top of making our homes look great.

From the best houseplants for bedrooms to houseplants that help with condensation, your leafy friends can make a bigger impact on your life than you think. And if you're looking to create a stress-free home, then they can also help with that.

That's right, by simply choosing the right types of houseplants, your home can start feeling more relaxing and inviting to you and your guests.

The best houseplants for stress relief, according to a horticulture expert

Caring for indoor plants is not a one-way street, as many species naturally care for you back. Whether that's by purifying your air, making the house smell good or producing extra pure oxygen. They'll also help you with stress relief, explains Ex-Royal Gardener Jack Stooks.

"The top benefits of having plants in your home, especially for productivity and mental health, are their calming and relaxing presence. Just knowing there’s something alive around you that needs tending, loving, and caring for can make a big difference," he says.

Jack particularly recommends these types of plants if you're someone who works remotely and has a home office. As they both relax and help motivate you.

1. Fragrant houseplants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fragrant houseplants that make your home smell good can also have a positive effect on your well-being.

"It’s beneficial to have scented plants or those with fragrant leaves. Jasmine is excellent for reducing anxiety as you get occasional whiffs of its scent. Scented leaf geraniums also work well indoors, as they release a pleasant scent when touched or brushed past, helping to alleviate stress and anxiousness," explains Jack.

He also recommends lavender, lemon balm and rosemary, all of which give off relaxing scents and can survive with adequate lighting and a good watering routine.

2. Evergreen houseplants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are looking for interior ideas for your home office and specifically want that space to be as stress-free as possible, then evergreen species are a good addition. These include spider plants, snake plants and fig trees.

"It’s a good idea to choose evergreen varieties that thrive year-round. Stability is essential, especially in places you're aiming to reduce stress and anxiety, so it’s best not to change a working environment too frequently," suggests Jack.

He adds, "Evergreen plants provide consistency, and they just need occasional care, like adding new compost and watering, to keep them healthy.”

3. Low maintenance houseplants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for houseplants that are the easiest to keep alive will not only provide you with a green oasis year-round, but you also won't have the stress of constantly tending to them.

“Low-maintenance plants that work well with limited natural light include peace lilies, snake plants, dracaenas, and cheese plants. These plants are great oxygen releasers, which can contribute to a positive atmosphere by providing cleaner air,” suggests Jack.

Plants that are happy in low-light homes are usually very easy to take care of, so owning them only comes with advantages.

If you do want your houseplants to be a little more on the aesthetic side, then we'd recommend picking up one of the best flowering plants. Not only will you get all that fresh air and delightful smells, but the pops of floral colour will add personality to your home too.