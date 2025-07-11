Shut the front door – we've just found the viral Shark FlexBreeze fan on sale AND in stock - but not for long!

If I hear one more person tell me how good the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo fan is, I might just lose my cool.

Because as I sit here melting at my desk on a long shift covering the final hours of deals for our Prime Day live hub, I do not want to hear about the built-in fine misting system and how wonderfully effective it is at cooling you down. Nor do I care about how remarkably easy it is to carry with you from room to room. And if anyone else mentions that you can even take it with you to the beach, I might just unfollow them.

I don't want to know about any of that because the darn thing keeps selling out at Amazon before I can check out with it safely in my basket.

(Image credit: Future)

But guess what I found just as I was browsing elsewhere for more must-have deals.

Only the SHARK FlexBreeze HydroGo FA050UK Portable 6.8" Misting Turbo Fan in stock AND on sale at Currys!

Our Homes Ecommerce Editor, Laura Honey, had this to say about this summer's must-have cooling gadget when she put it to the test: "Summer's heating up and everyone is scrambling for the perfect breeze. More specifically, everyone is scrambling for the Shark FlexBreeze. It's been the talk of TikTok, Instagram, and our office, but it's sold out everywhere now. Or, at least that's what everybody thinks."

At the time of writing, it's in stock in various colours for in-store pick up, although not for home delivery. You'll have to enter your postcode to see if it's available at a store near you but I've found plenty of stock in London stores.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sorry, I can't hang around to chat. I'm just nipping off to the shop for something...

Check out our Prime Day live hub for more cool deals during these final hours of the sale.