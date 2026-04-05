Shark's unusual cleaning tool is "life changing" - how will you use yours?

Shark BlastBoss All-in-One Cordless Air Blasting System: £129.99 at Shark UK The best place to pick up the BlastBoss is directly from Shark. It's quickly running out of stock at other retailers and Shark offers reliable delivery and guarantees.

The Shark BlastBoss is the cleaning tool I didn’t know I needed, but now can’t live without. It might look a little unusual at first glance, but once you see it in action, it'll quickly become one of those clever, can’t-stop-using gadgets that steals a permanent place in your home.

If your daily cleaning habits tend to revolve around quick hoovers, surface wipes, and the occasional frantic tidy before guests arrive, this takes things to a whole new level. It’s designed for all those awkward, overlooked spots that traditional tools don’t quite reach. Why are they always the places that gather the most dust, crumbs, and cobwebs?

The Shark BlastBoss will really blow you away when it comes to tackling a proper deep clean. From blasting dust out of radiators to clearing debris from your car or patio, it’s surprisingly powerful and endlessly versatile. The Shark team are only just getting started with how it can be used and they're keen to see what we'll all do with ours, both inside and outside.

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Shark BlastBoss All-in-One Cordless Air Blasting System Launch: everything you need to know

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark BlastBoss Specifications RRP: £129.99

Dimensions: 13.4 x 3.5 x 2.12 cm

Weight: Under 700g

Speed range: 0-190 MPH

Run time: 20 mins (8mins on max)

Accessories: precision nozzle, extension wand, broom

Colour options: charcoal grey, sky blue, sage green, dove white, strawberry pink

Guarantee: 5 years

Cards on the table: I’ve known about the BlastBoss for a little while now. Last summer, I got to try a prototype, and I genuinely haven’t stopped thinking about it since. The sand in my car, the cobwebs in the corners, the dust behind the radiator, I’ve spent the past year frustrated by all the mess that, seemingly, only the Shark BlastBoss could blow away.

And if you’re thinking this sounds like a leaf blower or a pressure washer, think again. The Shark BlastBoss is infinitely more versatile, exciting, and thoughtfully designed and essential for blasting through your spring cleaning checklist. It takes everything Shark does best, smart engineering, user-friendly features, and applies it to an entirely new category. It will change the way you tackle how you get rid of dust.

The lightweight, cordless design makes it a dream to use, whether you love cleaning or not. Honestly, once you start, it’s hard to stop. Get your house ready, those cobwebs don’t stand a chance.

What is the Shark BlastBoss?

(Image credit: Shark)

The question everyone is asking is: what actually is the Shark BlastBoss? The answer is refreshingly unconventional. Shark has taken the idea of a leaf blower and completely reimagined it, transforming it into a compact, cordless cleaner for just about any task you can think of.

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Shark describes it as an extension of your arm power. I’d second that and add that it’s the cleaning accessory nobody realises they need, until they try it. Think about the dust on your shelves, the cobwebs in corners of the ceiling, debris behind your radiators, and cleaning your fridge and the crumbs around it, the sand in your car, the leaves on the patio - and that’s just the beginning. I’ve even read about people who use it as a fan to cool down when they're feeling hot.

Amy Hannington, Senior Category Marketing Manager, at SharkNinja UK, explains, “we found lots of cleaning tools that did similar jobs, but they were single-use, bulky, or gimmicky, so we decided to make the Shark BlastBoss: a first of its kind indoor-outdoor air blasting system.”

In practice, the BlastBoss is a cordless, lightweight handheld device with a responsive trigger that controls airflow. You can go from a soft, gentle breath, lifting dust without disturbing papers, to an impressive 190MPH blast that can inflate a double air bed in under 60 seconds. Shark has already identified over 50 uses, but part of the appeal is discovering your own.

What is the Shark BlastBoss like to use?

(Image credit: Shark)

As it’s brand new, reviews are still trickling in, but the early response is overwhelmingly positive (and yes, people are absolutely making “blown away” jokes). Most describe it as powerful and surprisingly versatile, giving the look that professional cleaners have special techniques and tools to achieve. One reviewer used it as a fan, another for quick clean-ups and leaf blowing, and another called its ability to clean tricky spots around the hob and fridge “life-changing.”

Having handled one myself, I can add a few extra insights. It weighs less than 700g, so it feels no heavier than a chunky TV remote. The trigger is intuitive and comfortable to press, and while it’s powerful, it’s not overwhelmingly loud either.

Battery life depends on how you use it. On lower settings, you’ll get up to 20 minutes of use, while the full 190MPH power lasts closer to 8 minutes, but that’s more than enough for most tasks, given how effective it is.

The BlastBoss comes with a suite of attachments too, which only enhances how versatile it is. You can covert it into a BlastBroom on your patios and garages; or you can use the precision nozzle for delicate spaces, cleaning windows and electronics; or the Extension Wand for hard to reach places. Here's a little more about each one:

BlastBroom: this supercharges your broom, teaming the sweeping motion of a brush with precision, powerful airflow that loosens, lifts, and launches debris. It's brilliant for your patios, garages, and garden paths.

this supercharges your broom, teaming the sweeping motion of a brush with precision, powerful airflow that loosens, lifts, and launches debris. It's brilliant for your patios, garages, and garden paths. Extension Wand: whether you're reaching behind furniture, under appliances, or into tight awkward corners, this adds reach and precision.

whether you're reaching behind furniture, under appliances, or into tight awkward corners, this adds reach and precision. Precision Nozzle: a precision attachment that concentrates airflow for crevices, such as window tracks, couch cushions, vents, dashboards, and between keyboard keys.

(Image credit: Shark)

As someone living in a small, urban flat, I didn’t expect to use the BlastBoss as much as our tester in a larger home, but I was completely wrong. I found myself using it constantly: clearing dust behind the bed, blowing away coffee grounds, tackling crumbs along skirting boards, and zapping cobwebs as soon as they appeared.

It quickly became part of my routine, one of those daily habits that makes you wonder how you ever managed without it. It’s compact enough to store in a cupboard or drawer (about the size of a mini umbrella), so it’s always within easy reach.

Honestly, I don’t think my home has ever felt cleaner, or more satisfying to maintain. The Shark BlastBoss is one of those rare tools that feels genuinely new, genuinely useful, and just a little bit addictive to use.