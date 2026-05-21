Forget Crocs, these easy slip-on backdoor shoes are comfy, affordable and ideal for summer

Floral print and comfy slip-on shape, spotted at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, these fun clogs are available on the high street

Antonia Kraskowski's avatar
By
published
in News
Floral print Backdoorshoes Poppy explosion clogs
(Image credit: Debenhams | Future)
Jump to category:

Amongst the stunning gardens on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, there's been a standout star this year and it's not who or what you think.

Eager attendees have been snapping up Backdoorshoes Poppy Explosion Print Garden Clogs. Nicola Lewis - best known as influencer @ThisGirlCanOrganise - shared a reel to her 224K followers of her trying on a pair and declared the style a must-have.

Shop BackDoorShoes Must-Mave Clogs

Not just practical, these shoes have style credentials too. Don't believe us? Clogs remain a core part of the spring/summer fashion trend 2026, just check out the catwalks of Chloe, Bottega Veneta and Zimmerman for inspiration, or Simone Rocha's models who wore designs from her ongoing collaboration with Crocs, which sees the rubber shoes get a high-fashion makeover.

For those days when you find yourself pottering around the garden or just popping to the shops, a pair of clogs is an essential - wear them with your most comfortable jeans or let them be the finishing touch to your favourite smart casual outfit.

The water-resistant nature of the shoe also makes it a great item to pack if you're starting to think about holiday outfit ideas, if you're jetting away this summer. Trust us when we say: this summer, clogs are the shoes you need.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.