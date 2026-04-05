Jennifer Aniston just convinced me to get some comfy Birkenstock clogs - they're ideal for my go-to jeans and tee as the weather warms up

Knowing what to put on my feet right now is a constant source of confusion. Too cold for flip-flops, too warm for boots (the slightest hint of heat and my chaotic perimenopausal body starts to swell), and I can't wear trainers to work... it's a daily dilemma. So when Jennifer Aniston popped up looking chic and super comfy in a pair of cool Birkenstock clogs, it was the solution I'd been looking for.

I've long been a fan of Jen's minimal style - I'd take the comfort of (well-fitting, stretchy) jeans and a loose, cooling t-shirt over a dress or tailoring any day. And today's outfit is just another example of the A-lister giving me the wardrobe inspiration I need for the change of season.

Wearing the ever-popular Birkenstock clogs in taupe, Jen paired the comfy footwear with some loose jeans, a plain white vest, grey jumper wrapped around her waist, and topped the look off with a wide-brimmed sun hat.

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Exact Match Birkenstock Boston Clog £140 at Schuh Called a 'the year-round favourite' on the Schuh website, the popularity of these Birkenstock Boston clogs shows no signs of slowing down. And I can see why - versatile, comfy and stylish, the convenience and styling possibilities of these are seemingly endless. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans £36 at Marks and Spencer UK You can't go wrong with a pair of comfy jeans this time of year. Dress them up or down, keep warm while layering on top in warmer weather. A wardrobe staple for all year - but this light wash pair like Jen's are particularly suited to the vibrant spring/summer colours you'll want to pair them with. COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £29 at COS Nearing 50, I've been through my fair share of white t-shirts over the years, and have to say when it comes to quality, you can't beat COS. I bought this very same top a couple of years ago and it has withstood a lot of washes now and still looks fresh and crisp. It also has a lovely thick crew neckline, which gives a great fresh pop of white underneath jumpers and cardigans.

Birkenstocks have been on my radar for a while, but I've gone back and forth as to whether they are really worth the investment. woman&home ecommerce editor Heidi Scrimgeour has owned a pair for 30 years now, she said: "If I had to wear just one pair of shoes for the rest of my life, it would be a pair of Birkenstocks. Specifically, a well-worn pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs in felt - not leather (takes ages to soften) or suede (marks easily and hates rain). There is literally no better shoe when you are over the effort of heels but aren't feeling trainers. This is a hill I will die on."

It's not just Jen's shoes I'm taking inspiration from here, as someone who has a particularly large, odd-shaped head, and who overheats at the drop of a hormone right now, I'm also particularly interested in her wide-brimmed sun hat. The style not only looks comfy and cool, but the neutral colour means it will work with a variety of outfits, including dresses and beachwear, making it a very versatile choice.

The actress posted the photo of her wearing the outfit while cosying up to miniature donkey - one of many photos included in her 'Sunday photo dump'. It's not a surprise to find many other images included show Jen wearing jeans and neutral colours, she oozes quiet luxury, even wearing the most basic of items - it's her signature style, and one I, for one, will never tire of.