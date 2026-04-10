Jennifer Aniston's slogan T-shirt and blue frayed jeans is the everyday outfit formula that will never get old
There's a reason she's been called the jeans queen
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
What we really need at this time of year, when the weather is all over the place and trends are shifting, is a reliable outfit formula we can revisit time and time again.
As always, Jennifer Aniston just came up with the goods, appearing in a video for her haircare brand, wearing a slogan T-shirt that says "I Can't" in the Coca-Cola font, teamed with a pair of blue skinny jeans featuring a frayed hem. It's a combination that is unassuming, anti-trend, comfortable, and can be worn whatever the weather, so it ticks all my boxes.
The T-shirt is from a few years ago and has actually been worn by Jen's The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, too. So instead, shop the spring capsule wardrobe essentials I've found for you that might look basic, but will give you a tried-and-tested answer any time you find yourself asking what should I wear today?
A post shared by LolaVie (@lolavie)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
Not only has this 100% cotton tee got the iconic Coca-Cola logo on the front, it's got a sunny print on the back, too. When updating your wardrobe it's so easy to forget the basics, but this will work for casual days, or for when you're travelling, too.
Slim and straight-leg jeans are a fresher take on skinny jeans for 2026. They're just that little bit looser, like Jennifer's, plus these have got a bit of stretch to them, making them some of the most comfortable jeans you can buy.
Mother Denim is a celebrity favourite, so if you're going to invest big in some new jeans, this should be your first port of call. These are frayed at the hem, like Jennifer's, but they've got a gentle flare to them that's super flattering.
The beauty of raw hem jeans is that if they're too long for you, you can, of course, cut them to suit you. They give off an effortless vibe that feels like an antidote to the wide-leg turn-up jeans we're seeing a lot of at the moment, and Jennifer's outfit is proof that skinny and slim styles are always in style.
It can be so easy to focus on statement prints and summer dresses for your wardrobe at this time of year, but it's important not to overlook the basics that you'll find yourself reaching for on dressed-down days. It doesn't get any more classic than jeans and a T-shirt, now does it?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.