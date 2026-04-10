What we really need at this time of year, when the weather is all over the place and trends are shifting, is a reliable outfit formula we can revisit time and time again.

As always, Jennifer Aniston just came up with the goods, appearing in a video for her haircare brand, wearing a slogan T-shirt that says "I Can't" in the Coca-Cola font, teamed with a pair of blue skinny jeans featuring a frayed hem. It's a combination that is unassuming, anti-trend, comfortable, and can be worn whatever the weather, so it ticks all my boxes.

The T-shirt is from a few years ago and has actually been worn by Jen's The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, too. So instead, shop the spring capsule wardrobe essentials I've found for you that might look basic, but will give you a tried-and-tested answer any time you find yourself asking what should I wear today?

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Shop the look

Lucky Brand Coca-Cola® Brighten Your Day Cotton Graphic T-Shirt £30.28 at Nordstrom Not only has this 100% cotton tee got the iconic Coca-Cola logo on the front, it's got a sunny print on the back, too. When updating your wardrobe it's so easy to forget the basics, but this will work for casual days, or for when you're travelling, too. M&S Pure Cotton Floral Oversized Graphic T-Shirt £18 at M&S Prefer coffee to Coca-Cola? Me too. This oversized tee is only £18 and is available in lots of different fun prints to jazz up your jeans a bit. Coca-Cola Women's the Real Thing T-Shirt £18.95 at Amazon I remember Jen's character Rachel Green wearing vintage-style T-shirts and sweatshirts in Friends, so this feels like a bit of a throwback. Karen Kane Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans £75.90 at Nordstrom Slim and straight-leg jeans are a fresher take on skinny jeans for 2026. They're just that little bit looser, like Jennifer's, plus these have got a bit of stretch to them, making them some of the most comfortable jeans you can buy. Mother The Hustler Ankle Fray Flared Stretch-Denim Blend Jeans £300 at Selfridges Mother Denim is a celebrity favourite, so if you're going to invest big in some new jeans, this should be your first port of call. These are frayed at the hem, like Jennifer's, but they've got a gentle flare to them that's super flattering. AllSaints Miller Push Up Skinny Fit Jeans £129 at AllSaints These are a darker blue wash that Jennifer's, but I can personally vouch for how good these jeans are. They're super stretchy and the push up effect makes your bum look great.

The beauty of raw hem jeans is that if they're too long for you, you can, of course, cut them to suit you. They give off an effortless vibe that feels like an antidote to the wide-leg turn-up jeans we're seeing a lot of at the moment, and Jennifer's outfit is proof that skinny and slim styles are always in style.

It can be so easy to focus on statement prints and summer dresses for your wardrobe at this time of year, but it's important not to overlook the basics that you'll find yourself reaching for on dressed-down days. It doesn't get any more classic than jeans and a T-shirt, now does it?

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