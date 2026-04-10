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Jennifer Aniston's slogan T-shirt and blue frayed jeans is the everyday outfit formula that will never get old

There's a reason she's been called the jeans queen

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Jennifer Aniston at the Variety x Apple TV &quot;The Morning Show&quot; Finale and Reception at The Linwood Dunn Theater on November 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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What we really need at this time of year, when the weather is all over the place and trends are shifting, is a reliable outfit formula we can revisit time and time again.

As always, Jennifer Aniston just came up with the goods, appearing in a video for her haircare brand, wearing a slogan T-shirt that says "I Can't" in the Coca-Cola font, teamed with a pair of blue skinny jeans featuring a frayed hem. It's a combination that is unassuming, anti-trend, comfortable, and can be worn whatever the weather, so it ticks all my boxes.

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The beauty of raw hem jeans is that if they're too long for you, you can, of course, cut them to suit you. They give off an effortless vibe that feels like an antidote to the wide-leg turn-up jeans we're seeing a lot of at the moment, and Jennifer's outfit is proof that skinny and slim styles are always in style.

It can be so easy to focus on statement prints and summer dresses for your wardrobe at this time of year, but it's important not to overlook the basics that you'll find yourself reaching for on dressed-down days. It doesn't get any more classic than jeans and a T-shirt, now does it?

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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