Stay clear of this common BBQ mistake this bank holiday weekend to avoid landing a hefty fine

The warm weather is finally here, and what better timing for the heatwave to hit than over the bank holiday weekend? With temperatures reaching upwards of 30 degrees, BBQs all over the country will be getting dusted off.

You might very well consider yourself a master at the grill and know everything there is to know about how to BBQ right. However, BBQing, especially in more populated areas, does come with some unknown rules and failing to follow them can, in fact, lead to some pretty hefty fines.

So, along with the common garden etiquette rules you're already following, experts are recommending you avoid breaking this BBQ rule over the weekend, too.

Dont make this common BBQ mistake this weekend

Have you cleaned off your BBQ ahead of the long weekend? With the heatwave already here, there's no better time to try out some garden party ideas and have guests over for some al fresco dining.

However, along with other common garden laws, there's one particular BBQ mistake you'll want to avoid this weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the usual precautions, such as having enough charcoal and starting the BBQ on time for guests, Michael Scott, Founder of Lazy Susan Furniture, points out another mistake to avoid.

“Carefully consider where you position your BBQ, particularly if you live near a main road. If smoke drifts across into the road and blocks drivers’ visibility, you could be issued with a Nuisance Abatement Notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990," he explains.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Failure to comply with the notice can result in prosecution and a fine of up to £5,000. You should also avoid placing your BBQ close to trees, garden furniture and sheds where there is an increased risk of a fire spreading,” adds Michael.

Shop BBQ essentials

Similarly to shed rules, it's always best to check your local council's website for their rules and regulations on BBQing. There's also the matter of whether you're actually allowed to be using a BBQ on your property.

"If you live in a property with a balcony, avoid using a BBQ on it. Many balconies are made of combustible materials, which can pose a serious fire risk. Always check your rental agreement before using a BBQ, as breaching the terms could lead to damage charges, deductions from your deposit, or even eviction," points out Michael.

Again, avoid raining on your own parade this bank holiday and double-check what you are allowed in your local area when it comes to outdoor cooking.

You might always want to refresh yourself on garden bonfire laws, too; many of these can lead to major fines should you get reported and fail to comply with notices.