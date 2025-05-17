Are you a good neighbour? These common garden etiquette rules might have you second-guessing
Did you know that breaking some of these rules could land you a hefty fine?
Love them or loathe them, everyone has neighbours. And it can be all too easy to annoy one another, especially during summer when you're both out enjoying your garden. But where exactly is the line between accidental annoyance and fine-worthy inconvenience?
Whether you know the current garden laws or not, some common dos and don'ts come with being a neighbour. Breaking these rules can land you a pretty hefty fine, while others merely make that walk to the car uncomfortably tense.
But what exactly constitutes garden etiquette? And are you or your neighbours unknowingly guilty of breaking it? Here, the home experts describe the rules and the consequences of breaking them.
Are you guilty of breaking these common garden etiquette rules?
If you're sorting your garden out before summer starts or cleaning your BBQ before a big feast this weekend, you might want to brush up on your garden etiquette first.
And if you are the better neighbour, these rules might already ring a bell – perhaps you've been pestering next door about them for years.
1. Completing noisy jobs at certain times
While spring might be the right time to cut your grass after winter, the actual time of day is important to consider, too.
"It’s always considerate to think about your neighbours when carrying out noisy garden work using power tools to avoid any complaints," explains Jon Saeed, managing director of outdoor lighting company Lighting Legends.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
There aren't any official laws on this, but all local councils have their own guidelines that you'll need to adhere to. Jon says, "Most councils recommend carrying out noisy work between 8 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and advise avoiding excessive noise outside of those hours."
Of course, carrying out work outside these hours may result in some rather annoyed neighbours, but could also lead to a fine.
"Councils also have the right to investigate noises between 11 pm and 7 am under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990 and can issue a warning notice. Failure to comply can result in a fixed penalty notice fine of up to £110," adds Jon. You can visit www.gov.uk to find your local council details.
2. BBQing with washing out
There's nothing like setting up your outdoor kitchen when the hot weather hits, but the smoke and greasy smell from a BBQ is a little less welcome when you've just hung your clean washing outside.
"Try to be mindful that your neighbours don’t have washing out or that excess smoke isn’t blowing towards any open windows and doors," advises Jon.
"Position your BBQ towards the back of the garden, where it won’t be a nuisance or consider giving them notice before you start your cooking," he continues.
This is also another reason to consider where not to place a pizza oven in a garden.
3. Playing loud music
No outdoor living room set up is complete without a Bluetooth speaker, however, that doesn't mean you can play music at an ungodly decibel.
"If you’re enjoying music in the garden, it's important to be considerate and avoid playing loud music at unsociable hours," says Jon. "If they find your music to be a nuisance, your neighbours can complain, and the council can investigate you under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990."
You can receive a similar fixed penalty notice when you complete noisy jobs outside of appropriate hours. However, Jon points out that if you fail to comply here, you could then be given a noise abatement notice, which can lead to fines of up to £5,000.
"If you're planning to have guests over, give your neighbours a heads up and keep the music at a reasonable level and avoid going past sociable hours," he continues.
4. Breaching garden boundaries
When transforming your garden on a budget, you might want to give your fences, hedges and walls a refresh. But before you start cutting back the best privacy plants, painting or demolishing, it's a good idea to double-check what's officially yours and what isn't.
"Ask your neighbour if you are unsure, or you can also find this information in your title deeds or check with your local council," explains Jon.
Even cutting down a tree that's not technically yours can lead to major disputes and even fines. So always get clarification before you start any work, it'll save you a lot of hassle in the long run.
5. Failing to maintain your garden's cleanliness
No one wants to look over next door and see piles of rubbish and dying plants. But aside from aesthetic reasons, maintaining your garden can also stop rats from coming into your space.
Jon echoes this, "Mess like discarded rubbish or food scraps, can create an environment for pests like rats, mice, and insects."
Staying on top of outdoor chores is key to both your garden looking the part and avoiding any health and safety risks.
Shop garden maintenance tools
Stiff-bristled broom
RRP: £9.99 | This high-quality brush will make quick work of various garden tasks. With a support bracket and thick wooden handle, sweeping will feel that much easier.
Sturdy waste bags
RRP: £12.99 | If you're garden waste bin isn't meeting your size needs then these bags are a great alternative. They're lightweight and sturdy, making them perfect for taking around the garden to fill up with branches and grass.
Extendable loppers
RRP: £29.95 | Ideal for cutting tougher stems, these loppers have durable, rust-resistant, carbon steel blades and an extendable mechanism. They're a particularly useful tool for taller bushes and unruly hedges.
If you're looking to spruce up your space, why not talk to your neighbour about some garden fence ideas? The chances are they'll be happy to join forces and chip in for the new barrier to block your neighbour's view, just make sure you know which side the fence technically stands on before making any decisions.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
I couldn't find a single sunscreen that worked well underneath makeup, until I tried this affordable buy
Finally! A lightweight formula that offers sun protection without causing my makeup to crumble off my face
-
These two high street rings have become Duchess Sophie’s signature spring pieces and I’m adding them to my jewellery box
Call me eagle-eyed but I couldn’t help noticing that the ring duo that the Duchess has been loving more than any other this season.
-
3 outdated garden trends experts say we should be avoiding in 2025
You might want to avoid these overused common garden elements when refreshing your outdoor space this year
-
Should outdoor plants be watered every day in hot weather? Horticultural experts reveal all
Professional gardeners share the best course of action to help your garden plants survive the heat
-
Experts explain why drying your bedding outdoors in summer could potentially be bad for you
Are you a yearly victim of hay fever season? Drying your sheets outside might be making matters worse
-
It's claimed all you need to get rid of flies is a cucumber – myth or fact? We've put it to the test to find out
With summer on its way, are you gearing up for the swarms of house flies like me? The answer could be hiding in our vegetable drawers
-
8 essential gardening jobs for May to get your outdoor space summer-ready
Tick off these tasks from our list of gardening jobs for May, full of useful tips from the professionals
-
Florist reveals the surprising ingredient that can prolong your sunflowers' blooms
To keep your sunflowers happy for longer, try this innovative trick that uses a common household cleaning agent
-
I've tried IKEA's most space-savvy storage solutions to organise my wardrobe – here are the ones worth buying
These space-saving solutions have transformed my clothes storage, and at very little cost
-
5 things you should never put in your garden waste bin to avoid fines
Are you gambling with your garden waste? Reconsider dumping these common things, or you may be fined