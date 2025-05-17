Are you a good neighbour? These common garden etiquette rules might have you second-guessing

Love them or loathe them, everyone has neighbours. And it can be all too easy to annoy one another, especially during summer when you're both out enjoying your garden. But where exactly is the line between accidental annoyance and fine-worthy inconvenience?

Whether you know the current garden laws or not, some common dos and don'ts come with being a neighbour. Breaking these rules can land you a pretty hefty fine, while others merely make that walk to the car uncomfortably tense.

But what exactly constitutes garden etiquette? And are you or your neighbours unknowingly guilty of breaking it? Here, the home experts describe the rules and the consequences of breaking them.

Are you guilty of breaking these common garden etiquette rules?

If you're sorting your garden out before summer starts or cleaning your BBQ before a big feast this weekend, you might want to brush up on your garden etiquette first.

And if you are the better neighbour, these rules might already ring a bell – perhaps you've been pestering next door about them for years.

1. Completing noisy jobs at certain times

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While spring might be the right time to cut your grass after winter, the actual time of day is important to consider, too.

"It’s always considerate to think about your neighbours when carrying out noisy garden work using power tools to avoid any complaints," explains Jon Saeed, managing director of outdoor lighting company Lighting Legends.

There aren't any official laws on this, but all local councils have their own guidelines that you'll need to adhere to. Jon says, "Most councils recommend carrying out noisy work between 8 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and advise avoiding excessive noise outside of those hours."

Of course, carrying out work outside these hours may result in some rather annoyed neighbours, but could also lead to a fine.

"Councils also have the right to investigate noises between 11 pm and 7 am under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990 and can issue a warning notice. Failure to comply can result in a fixed penalty notice fine of up to £110," adds Jon. You can visit www.gov.uk to find your local council details.

2. BBQing with washing out

There's nothing like setting up your outdoor kitchen when the hot weather hits, but the smoke and greasy smell from a BBQ is a little less welcome when you've just hung your clean washing outside.

"Try to be mindful that your neighbours don’t have washing out or that excess smoke isn’t blowing towards any open windows and doors," advises Jon.

"Position your BBQ towards the back of the garden, where it won’t be a nuisance or consider giving them notice before you start your cooking," he continues.

This is also another reason to consider where not to place a pizza oven in a garden.

3. Playing loud music

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No outdoor living room set up is complete without a Bluetooth speaker, however, that doesn't mean you can play music at an ungodly decibel.

"If you’re enjoying music in the garden, it's important to be considerate and avoid playing loud music at unsociable hours," says Jon. "If they find your music to be a nuisance, your neighbours can complain, and the council can investigate you under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990."

You can receive a similar fixed penalty notice when you complete noisy jobs outside of appropriate hours. However, Jon points out that if you fail to comply here, you could then be given a noise abatement notice, which can lead to fines of up to £5,000.

"If you're planning to have guests over, give your neighbours a heads up and keep the music at a reasonable level and avoid going past sociable hours," he continues.

4. Breaching garden boundaries

When transforming your garden on a budget, you might want to give your fences, hedges and walls a refresh. But before you start cutting back the best privacy plants, painting or demolishing, it's a good idea to double-check what's officially yours and what isn't.

"Ask your neighbour if you are unsure, or you can also find this information in your title deeds or check with your local council," explains Jon.

Even cutting down a tree that's not technically yours can lead to major disputes and even fines. So always get clarification before you start any work, it'll save you a lot of hassle in the long run.

5. Failing to maintain your garden's cleanliness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one wants to look over next door and see piles of rubbish and dying plants. But aside from aesthetic reasons, maintaining your garden can also stop rats from coming into your space.

Jon echoes this, "Mess like discarded rubbish or food scraps, can create an environment for pests like rats, mice, and insects."

Staying on top of outdoor chores is key to both your garden looking the part and avoiding any health and safety risks.

If you're looking to spruce up your space, why not talk to your neighbour about some garden fence ideas? The chances are they'll be happy to join forces and chip in for the new barrier to block your neighbour's view, just make sure you know which side the fence technically stands on before making any decisions.