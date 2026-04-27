Dame Judi Dench's surprising confession over why she 'can't' garden - and it's due to a deep-rooted fear of this critter
Despite an enviable orchard and gardens, the iconic Dame doesn't get her hands dirty
Shakespeare sonnets. The world’s biggest stages. Numerous James Bond villains. All a breeze to Dame Judi Dench. But the one thing she is frightened of? Worms. And that’s why she's never been able to get stuck in with the gardening.
Despite having some of the most enchanting gardens and woodlands in her Surrey estate, Judi made a surprising confession to Jo Whiley on the RHS Roots visual podcast, telling Jo, "I don’t like gardening at all".
Her oasis of trees, woodland and sprawling gardens brings "hope and joy" to the acting titan as she faces deteriorating eyesight and health in her 90s, but Judi’s fear of worms has always meant the garden maintenance has been outsourced.
A post shared by The RHS (@the_rhs)
A photo posted by on
She tells Jo, "I don't like gardening at all… I can't do gardening because the only thing I'm frightened of is worms.
"It comes from being at my kindergarten school in York. I jumped in the garden in wet weather and a worm jumped into my sandal and I couldn't get it out".
For Judi, "That was the equivalent of a snake coming".
Fortunately, over the years, the likes of her late husband, actor Michael Williams, and now her gardener Joe, have been able to create an idyllic wonderland that Judi can enjoy, without having to handle any worms.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A myriad of mighty trees define Judi's Surrey estate, and she revealed she has some pretty noteworthy additions, including one of the sycamore gap trees and she's been offered an oak from Sherwood Forest.
As well as the trees, Judi revealed she has something called the White Garden – where everything planted is white - as well as a swimming pool and an old barn.
Elsewhere in their chat, the Oscar-winning icon revealed that, fear of worms aside, for most of her life, the outdoors has been a true happy place for her.
From memories of raking pears off the tree next door as a child, to being outdoors "all the time, only ever outside…" swimming in lakes, roller-skating and cycling, Judi’s love of nature has stayed with her all these years.
She still recalls fondly the Lily of the Valley that would grow in her parents' garden as a child, with Jo and Judi bonding over that shared experience where scent can unlock memories.
What’s even more remarkable is that nature seems to be the thread tying Judi’s past and present together.
Today, she plants a tree in memoriam of lost friends and family, with the likes of the late Dame Maggie Smith having a crab apple tree planted in her honour. What makes this extra special and heartfelt for Judi is that her very first memory involves a tree.
She told Jo, "Something I do remember, that I think people would dispute with me, but I remember being wheeled out in a pram under a tree
"This used to happen probably every day. That's my very, very first memory - just lying looking up at trees."
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.