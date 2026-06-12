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Zara Tindall's relaxed blue jeans and adidas trainers are a comfy combination that's perfect for unpredictable weather

Rain or shine, you can always rely on denim and trainers and Zara chose this classic pairing for her brother's wedding rehearsal

Emma Shacklock's avatar
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Zara Tindall holds her phone and keys as she arrives for her brother&#039;s wedding rehearsal
(Image credit: Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock)
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No anxiety over possible rain was going to dampen Zara Tindall's spirits at her brother Peter Phillips' wedding rehearsal and whilst she was focusing on the details, I couldn't help admiring her outfit for the occasion. It's rare that we get to see the royals in what most of us would consider to be "everyday clothes" and Zara looked chic and casual in jeans and trainers.

Although she usually shops at British clothing brands, her jeans were the Miro barrel-leg style by LA-based Citizens of Humanity. Barrel-leg cuts continue to be a popular denim trend for 2026 and Zara's are on the subtler side, but if you're not a fan of this curved horseshoe style then I personally love straight-leg or wide-leg jeans instead.

Zara Tindall arrives for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling&#039;s wedding rehearsal

(Image credit: Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock)

Recreate Zara Tindall's Look

They are closer in shape to trousers which makes them a bit more timeless and yet they still have that looser, relaxed feel. You can also dress them up with wedges or loafers, making them a versatile option to have in your summer capsule wardrobe.

The King's niece owns the Miro jeans in a classic mid-blue wash and they're high-rise. High-waisted styles are perfect for tucking tops into and help elongate your frame. On the day of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding rehearsal, Zara kept her jacket fastened as the weather wasn't tremendously warm.

It was a khaki-green funnel-neck design by Rails and the cropped length complemented the high-cut jeans. A sporty drawstring detail running along the bottom accentuated the off-duty feel of this piece and worked with the overall look.

Zara Tindall attends the dress rehearsal for the wedding between Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips

(Image credit: Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock)

Tailored blazers, trench coats or a simple knitted cardigan would all make gorgeous alternatives depending on how elevated or low-key you want your jeans outfits to be. Zara Tindall finished off her ensemble with off-white and black adidas Campus 00s trainers and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

White trainers are a failsafe footwear choice, but neutral tones are equally wearable and can be a softer contrast against the rest of your look. This kind of outfit is so useful for the unpredictable weather we're experiencing now, where it's warm yet rainy.

It's not too layer-heavy and cotton jeans are a breathable choice when you don't necessarily want to bare your legs. The equestrian royal has worn a similar look before at the Badminton Horse Trials last year.

Zara Tindall on day five of the MARS Badminton Horse Trials 2025

(Image credit: David Davies/PA Images/Alamy)

On this occasion she wore the Miro barrel-leg jeans with a boucle jacket and trainers from Fairfax & Favor. These items combined to create a stunning smart-casual look, with the relaxed jeans and trainers keeping things comfortable and minimal and the jacket elevating it.

Zara's wedding rehearsal take on this outfit was a practical choice for a busy day and it couldn't have been more different from the one she wore the next day when Peter and Harriet tied the knot at All Saints’ Church in Kemble. The rain was torrential but the proud sister was beaming all day long in her bluebell-toned Rebecca Vallance midi dress and silver accessories.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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