Zara Tindall's relaxed blue jeans and adidas trainers are a comfy combination that's perfect for unpredictable weather

No anxiety over possible rain was going to dampen Zara Tindall's spirits at her brother Peter Phillips' wedding rehearsal and whilst she was focusing on the details, I couldn't help admiring her outfit for the occasion. It's rare that we get to see the royals in what most of us would consider to be "everyday clothes" and Zara looked chic and casual in jeans and trainers.

Although she usually shops at British clothing brands, her jeans were the Miro barrel-leg style by LA-based Citizens of Humanity. Barrel-leg cuts continue to be a popular denim trend for 2026 and Zara's are on the subtler side, but if you're not a fan of this curved horseshoe style then I personally love straight-leg or wide-leg jeans instead.

(Image credit: Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock)

Recreate Zara Tindall's Look

Exact Match Citizens of Humanity Miro Barrel-Leg High-Rise Jeans £340 at Selfridges Zara Tindall's exact jeans are a luxurious addition to anyone's denim collection. They're high-waisted, made from breathable cotton and have a more subtle take on the curved shape that we expect from barrel-leg styles. M&S High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans £40 at M&S Still relaxed, but a bit more classic than barrel-leg designs, these straight-leg jeans from M&S are an easy staple. They come in a few different colours and lengths, with a high-rise waist. They're crafted from pure cotton and have a button and zip closure. Next Dark Blue High Rise City Wide-Leg Jeans £34 at Next Made from cotton, these jeans come in two washes and they've got a wide-leg silhouette that's so comfortable. You can dress them up with wedges or down with trainers or ballet flats and when autumn comes around, they'd look great with boots. Exact Match adidas Campus 00s Trainers in Off White £90 at adidas Zara Tindall's trainers are the core white, off white and core black colourway of the Campus 00s shoes and they're a neutral tone that looks great with blue denim. They have suede uppers and a rubber outsole, with a textile lining. Next Khaki Funnel Neck Cotton Utility Jacket £48 at Next This Next Funnel Neck Cotton Utility Jacket has a boxy fit and lightweight feel, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear and layering. It features a practical funnel neckline and two patch pockets on the front. There's also a discreet zip and popper fastening. adidas Campus 00s Trainers in Wonder White £90 at adidas If you love Zara's trainers but want something more understated, then the adidas Campus 00s shoes also come in this versatile combination. They're still a little different to plain white trainers whilst being quite minimal.

They are closer in shape to trousers which makes them a bit more timeless and yet they still have that looser, relaxed feel. You can also dress them up with wedges or loafers, making them a versatile option to have in your summer capsule wardrobe.

The King's niece owns the Miro jeans in a classic mid-blue wash and they're high-rise. High-waisted styles are perfect for tucking tops into and help elongate your frame. On the day of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding rehearsal, Zara kept her jacket fastened as the weather wasn't tremendously warm.

It was a khaki-green funnel-neck design by Rails and the cropped length complemented the high-cut jeans. A sporty drawstring detail running along the bottom accentuated the off-duty feel of this piece and worked with the overall look.

(Image credit: Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock)

Tailored blazers, trench coats or a simple knitted cardigan would all make gorgeous alternatives depending on how elevated or low-key you want your jeans outfits to be. Zara Tindall finished off her ensemble with off-white and black adidas Campus 00s trainers and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

White trainers are a failsafe footwear choice, but neutral tones are equally wearable and can be a softer contrast against the rest of your look. This kind of outfit is so useful for the unpredictable weather we're experiencing now, where it's warm yet rainy.

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It's not too layer-heavy and cotton jeans are a breathable choice when you don't necessarily want to bare your legs. The equestrian royal has worn a similar look before at the Badminton Horse Trials last year.

(Image credit: David Davies/PA Images/Alamy)

On this occasion she wore the Miro barrel-leg jeans with a boucle jacket and trainers from Fairfax & Favor. These items combined to create a stunning smart-casual look, with the relaxed jeans and trainers keeping things comfortable and minimal and the jacket elevating it.

Zara's wedding rehearsal take on this outfit was a practical choice for a busy day and it couldn't have been more different from the one she wore the next day when Peter and Harriet tied the knot at All Saints’ Church in Kemble. The rain was torrential but the proud sister was beaming all day long in her bluebell-toned Rebecca Vallance midi dress and silver accessories.