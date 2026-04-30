What is No Mow May, and how can it benefit your garden? Experts reveal all about the low-maintenance lawn movement

With summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to look at your garden and see what you can do to help it thrive. A low-maintenance, rewarding way to do this is to participate in No Mow May.

It's clear that garden trends that are centred on low-maintenance gardening aren't going anywhere, and we're all for it. With the rewilding trend being as popular as ever and plants that thrive on neglect becoming gardeners' favourites, homeowners are turning towards any trends or practices that make gardening as easy as possible.

In keeping with these trends, there is No Mow May. But what exactly is it, and how can you participate to benefit your garden?

What is No Mow May?

Whether you're tired of figuring out when to mow your lawn or want to try something new in your garden, No Mow May might just be for you.

"No Mow May was started by the conservation charity Plantlife and is a reaction to the loss of 97% of flower-rich meadows since 1970. The charity aims to encourage biodiversity in the estimated 20 million back gardens in the UK by boosting the food sources for vital pollinators like butterflies and bees," explains Lucy Taylor, Bird Food Specialist and gardening expert at Vine House Farm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only will this trend stop you from having to sort your garden out every week, but it's also got amazing benefits for your space's ecosystem.

"The presence of more plant life is not only good for pollinators but is also an essential support for the UK’s natural food chains. Pollinators are a common food source for many garden birds as the weather warms up. Birds such as house martins, spotted flycatchers, swallows and swifts feast on insects, with some catching their prey exclusively on the wing," says Lucy.

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"Each of these species has struggled in recent years, so providing more food in your garden could help support their numbers," she adds.

Participating in the trend, alongside following the most up-to-date bird feeding advice, will make a huge difference in how many feathered visitors you get.

What are all the different benefits of No Mow May?

Of course, planting plants for pollinators is the best way to bring more wildlife into your garden, but No Mow May is a free and low-effort alternative.

"The biggest benefit is for pollinators; longer grass allows flowers like dandelions, clover, and daisies to bloom, providing early nectar for bees and insects when food can be scarce," says our resident garden expert, Orpheus Alexander (@orpheusalexander on Instagram).

"It also boosts biodiversity more broadly, offering shelter for insects, which in turn supports birds and small mammals. Letting lawns grow can improve soil health, reduce the need for watering, and cut down on emissions from mowing. Visually, it softens a garden and creates a more natural, layered look," he adds.

If you want your garden to look more expensive, this might not be the trend for you, but it will work well if you are a fan of cottage garden ideas.

How can you take part in No Mow May?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to get involved? First things first, you'll want to remove mowing from your essential gardening jobs for May.

"Participation is straightforward: stop mowing your lawn during May. If a full stop feels impractical, reduce how often you mow or raise the cutting height so flowers have a chance to bloom. Even small patches left untouched can make a meaningful difference," explains Orpheus.

Of course, this way of gardening doesn't have to end when the month does; you can take some of the elements of No Mow May into the rest of the year.

"It is also worth thinking about what happens after May. If you have allowed grass to grow and wildlife has moved in, cutting everything back hard in early June can be quite disruptive. A more considered approach, such as gradually reducing height or leaving some areas untouched, helps maintain the habitat you have created," suggests Orpheus.

No Mow May essentials

Soluble solution Miracle-Gro Lawn Food £12.00 at Robert Dyas This water-soluble solution is enough to cover 200 square metres and promises a 'richer lawn in 5 days'. Perfect if your garden needs a little helping hand with grass growth. Hose attachment Hozelock Multi-Jet Spray Gun £18.41 at Amazon This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, perfect for watering your lawn with precision and keeping it happy through May. Wildflower seeds Natures Haven Easy Wildflower Mix Box, 1.2kg £8 at Amazon Make wildflower planting easy with this varied mix of blue flax, marigolds, cornflowers, chamomile and more. Simply scatter on your flower beds or lawn and water.

FAQs

How else can you rewild your garden if you can't fully commit to no mowing?

Although there are many benefits to the No Mow trend, it's not practical for everyone. Luckily, you can still incorporate some sustainable gardening ideas into your space whilst still being able to make use of your lawn.

"If you don’t want to let your turf grow long, you could opt for planting wild or ornamental grasses. These grass variations grow long and wild in beautiful displays," starts Lucy.

"Their sturdy nature is particularly attractive for butterflies to lay their eggs, meaning birds like Blackbirds will have caterpillars to eat. If you’re unable to leave your entire lawn to grow during May, leaving sections that Plantlife have dubbed “mowhicans” is the next best thing," she adds.

"Patches of long grass at the edges of your lawn or in out-of-the-way spots mean you can have a presentable garden that still helps out the bees and butterflies," finishes Lucy.

A post shared by Orpheus Alexander (@orpheusalexander) A photo posted by on

Alternatively, you could try Orpheus' genius method, which gives you the best of both worlds. He says, "I mow a simple circle and leave the edges to grow wild. It keeps the space usable, but still gives pollinators and wildlife somewhere to live and feed."

"The important bit is what happens next. If you let it grow, avoid cutting everything back hard in June, because by then things have moved in. I keep these edges longer right through the season, often until winter," finishes Orpheus.

Want to take it even further? Experts have recommended leaving certain weeds to grow in your garden as they provide a natural food source for birds and other wildlife. That's another job you won't have to add to your gardening to-do list.