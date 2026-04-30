essie's Lilacism is the bright but timeless spring colour we think everyone will soon be wearing

When in doubt over your next manicure, go for a seasonal classic like essie's Lilacism nail polish, with its bright pastel purple tint and glossy shine.

While the 2026 nail trends are indeed a wash with subtle milky nails and sheer polishes, each season always has a classic colour palette to fall back on if none of the emerging looks are sparking joy. Floral and ice-cream-inspired pastels, for instance, are always a reliable option for your spring nails. And if you're looking for a quick and low-maintenance iteration, we can think of one essie nail polish, in particular, that perfectly ticks that spring-ready box.

'Lilacism,' which, as the name suggests, is a pastel, pinky-purple lilac shade that perfectly toes the line between timeless and trendy. It feels on-theme for spring and also just so happens to be garnering a ton of search, especially with looks like 'Faded Floral' nails also on the rise...

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Why essie's Lilacism is the perfect pastel shade for spring

Bright but not too bright, this essie shade, like that of Cute As Button, offers a much-needed reprieve from all the ultra-subtle and muted manicures we've been seeing lately. As much as we love a minimalistic look, sometimes a change is needed - and having this lilac-y number in your at-home kit affords just that.

essie Original Nail Polish in Lilacism View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This cheery lilac shade is ideal for painting all over your nails, but even for creating a pastel French manicure or polka dot look. It's buildable, quick-drying and will easily add a pop of spring colour to your day-to-day outfits.

Described by the brand as a 'whisper-soft smooth lilac,' this shade is ideal for a one-and-done spring manicure, especially if you're someone who prefers to just do their nails at home, and doesn't subscribe to the idea of having to wear a different colour each time.

It's the sort of hue that can easily become a spring (or even a summer) signature, as it's bright for the sunny season, but is still pastel enough to complement most outfits and occasions. Moreso if you choose to pair this floral hue with a short nail shape, like short square nails or squoval, which we always think helps to offset more vibrant shades, making them feel more wearable and versatile.

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As mentioned, like OPI's Tiramisu For Two nail polish last year, and essie's own Atelier At The Bay, this flattering pink-purple polish is proving to be quite popular this season - with Google searches spiking around it this month. So, whether you're keen to invest in a timeless spring colour or keep your fingernails looking trendy, essie's Lilacism feels like a safe bet.

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Other essie pastel polishes for spring

If you're already a fan of essie's Lilacism or don't actually gravitate towards purple manicures, we've rounded up three other spring-ready options.